matthew-mcconaughey-reveals-his-abusive-father-broke-his-mother’s-finger-four-times-during-rows

Matthew McConaughey has revealed his abusive father broke his mother’s middle finger four times during their violent rows.

The actor said rage was how his parents ‘communicated’ and showed love in their toxic relationship, which saw them regularly split up and – and led them to remarry three times- while revealing he had received his first beating for answering to ‘Matt’.

The actor has shared a photo of his mother Kay’s bent middle finger as proof of his father Jim’s abuse in in his new memoir Greenlights, named after his habit of comparing his life’s dramatic ups and downs with changing traffic signals.

Shock revelation: Matthew McConaughey has revealed his abusive father broke his mother’s middle finger four times during their violent rows (pictured with mother Kay in 2014)

Texas-born Oscar-winner Matthew, 50, said of one particularly vicious row between his hulking gas supply fitter dad Jim and his mother Kay was sparked by Jim asking for more potatoes at dinner.

Matthew said of his mother: ‘Sure you want more potatoes, FAR MAN?’ she barked. That was it. BOOM! Dad flipped the dining table into the ceiling, got up and began to stalk Mom.’

Matthew said he and his older brothers Michael and Patrick – who was adopted – ‘knew the deal’ and watched their mother run to the telephone in the kitchen to call police.

But she ended up smashing his ‘six foot four, 265 pound’ father in the face with the receiver when he closed in.

Harrowing: The actor has shared a photo of his mother Kay’s bent middle finger as proof of his father Jim’s abuse in in his new memoir Greenlights, named after his habit of comparing his life’s dramatic ups and downs with changing traffic signals

Matthew said the couple then ‘circled each other’ while his mother grabbed a 12-inch chef’s knife to keep his blood-soaked dad at bay who was now threatening to bash her with a glass bottle of Heinz ketchup.

He then revealed the pair suddenly stopped brandishing their weapons, faced each other – and dropped to the kitchen floor ‘to make love’.

The True Detective star said: ‘This is how my parents communicated. This is why my mom and dad were married three times and divorced twice – to each other.

‘This is why my dad broke mom’s middle finger to get it out of his face four separate times. This is how my mom and dad loved each other.’

Father: The actor said rage was how his parents ‘communicated’ and showed love in their toxic relationship, which saw them regularly split up and – and led them to remarry three times (pictured Matthew’s father James in his year book)

Matthew – who won the 2013 Best Actor Oscar for playing AIDS-addled cowboy Ron Woodroof in Dallas Buyer’s Club – said James – an ex-American football player who just missed going pro – gave his kids beatings for misbehaving.

In his brutally frank autobiography, released on Tuesday he says his first ‘a** whupping’ came simply for answering to the name ‘Matt’ while at kindergarten with his mother screaming ‘you weren’t named after a doormat!’

He was also battered by his father for lying about paying a bill at Pizza Hut that he and his pal walked out on.

His second beating came for ‘saying ‘I hate you’ to my brother’, the third for saying ‘I can’t’ and the fourth for telling a lie about a stolen pizza.

Heartbreak: Texas-born Oscar-winner Matthew, 50, said of one particularly vicious row between his hulking gas supply fitter dad Jim and his mother Kay was sparked by Jim asking for more potatoes at dinner (pictured 2020)

He also said his mouth was washed out with soap for using swear words.

In his memoir, Matthew reveals he was an unplanned baby, with his mother believing he was a stomach tumour until the fifth month of her pregnancy, and that his father went to the bar on the day he was born because he believed the baby wasn’t his.

Matthew branded his father ‘a bear of a man’ in his book who instilled fear in him and his brothers.

He added none of them felt close to their father unless they went through a ‘rite of passage’ with him to prove their Alpha male status – with his coming when he brutally attacked a bouncer who had ‘placed a hand’ on his father’s chest.

The star revealed that was the night he and his father ‘became friends’ with Jame calling his friends to boast about Matthew’s attack.

He said: ‘This is why my dad broke mom’s middle finger to get it out of his face four separate times. This is how my mom and dad loved each other’ (pictured with Kay and his memoir)

His brother Mike’s came when he beat his dad with a wooden club to stop him stealing a client’s gas pipes.

James died in 1992 aged 63 before Matthew became famous, with Matthew previously revealing his father had died while having sex with Kay.

Matthew’s relationship with his God-fearing former kindergarten teacher mum was as tumultuous as the one he had with his father.

Trauma: In his autobiography, released on Tuesday he says his first ‘a** whupping’ came simply for answering to the name ‘Matt’ while at kindergarten with his mother screaming ‘you weren’t named after a doormat!’ (pictured with Kay, wife Camila Alves and C.J. Carlig in 2014)

He says in his book it became strained for eight years after she refused to stop talking to the press once he soared to fame in the wake of playing lawyer Jake Brigance in A Time To Kill.

He also told the Howard Stern show on Wednesday how personal conversations he had with his mother kept turning up as stories in the press days later.

Matthew was raging when she gave her first TV interview about him without his permission – in which she talked about him losing his virginity and playing with himself in the shower.

Things did not improve when Matthew told his mum and his long-term love Camila Alves were pregnant for the first time with Kay furious the couple were welcoming a child out of wedlock.

The couple met at a party in 2011 and have three children together – sons Levi, 12, and Livingstone, seven, as well as daughter Vida, 10.

Matthew said when he called his mum to break the news to her Camila was having their first child she went ballistic as they were not yet married.

His mother later rang back to say sorry to Camila but then abruptly hung up again.

In Matthew’s book he revealed he was molested as a teenager by another man in his explosive new memoir ‘Greenlights’.

Family ties: Things did not improve when Matthew told his mum and his long-term love Camila Alves were pregnant for the first time with Kay furious the couple were welcoming a child out of wedlock (pictured with Matthew and children Levi, Vida and Livingston in 2019)

The actor wrote about the horrific incident in which he was ‘knocked unconscious’ by his male assailant when he was 18 and assaulted.

The Dallas Buyer’s Club star adds that he was ‘in the back of a van’ when the attack happened.

McConaughey also reveals in the tell-all that he was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when he was 15 years old.

‘I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex,’ he wrote of the blackmail. ‘Today, I am merely certain that I hope that’s not the case.’

Candid: Matthew revealed in his memoir that he was molested at age 18 after being knocked unconscious by a man in the back of a van. Seen here in January 2020

He listed the assaults as part of major recollections from his past.

This is the first time that McConaughey has spoken in public about either incident but his has shown his support for sexual assault charities in the past.

The father of three was born and raised in Texas, attending the University of Texas in Austin. In 2019 he joined the university as an acting professor but had previously offered his support in helping their efforts to eradicate on-campus sexual assault.

In 2006, he became involved in the university’s Rape Elimination Program by helping to shuttle students home after dark. He was pictured driving a buggy around campus to bring everyone back safely.

In the US – For survivors, victims and those affected by domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) – in an emergency dial 911.

In the UK – call Freephone 24 hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 (run by Refuge) – in an emergency dial 999.