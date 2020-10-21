matthew-mcconaughey-says-he-was-‘molested-by-a-man’-at-18-‘while-knocked-unconscious’

Matthew McConaughey revealed he was molested as a teenager by another man in his explosive new memoir ‘Greenlights’.

Published on Tuesday, the actor, 50, wrote about the horrific incident in which he was ‘knocked unconscious’ by his male assailant when he was 18 and assaulted.

The Dallas Buyer’s Club star adds that he was ‘in the back of a van’ when the attack happened.

McConaughey also reveals in the tell-all that he was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when he was 15 years old.

Candid: Matthew McConaughey has revealed in his memoir that he was molested at age 18 after being knocked unconscious by a man in the back of a van. Seen here in January 2020

Throwback: The actor, 50, wrote about the horrific incident, during which he was ‘knocked unconscious’ by his male assailant, in his book Greenlights. Seen here in 1987

‘I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex,’ he wrote of the blackmail. ‘Today, I am merely certain that I hope that’s not the case.’

He listed the assaults as part of major recollections from his past.

‘I’ve earned a few scars getting through this rodeo of humanity,’ he wrote.

‘I got whipped until my butt bled for putting on a Cracker Jack tattoo when I was ten,’ he added, as well as admitting ‘the only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a father’.

However, despite the traumatic twin incidents, Matthew has maintained his sunny outlook on life.

‘I’ve never felt like a victim. I have a lot of proof that the world is conspiring to make me happy,’ wrote the Failure to Launch star.

This is the first time that McConaughey has spoken in public about either incident but his has shown his support for sexual assault charities in the past.

The father of three was born and raised in Texas, attending the University of Texas in Austin. In 2019 he joined the university as an acting professor but had previously offered his support in helping their efforts to eradicate on-campus sexual assault.

In 2006, he became involved in the university’s Rape Elimination Program by helping to shuttle students home after dark. He was pictured driving a buggy around campus to bring everyone back safely.

Elsewhere in the candid memoir about McConaughey’s fascinating life, he reveals that his father died while ‘at climax’ with his mother.

The actor’s parents had a tumultuous relationship, divorcing twice and marrying three times. McConaughey was born shortly after their third marriage.

Family man: Matthew McConaughey is pictured with his wife Camila Alves, their three children, Levi, 12, Vida, 10, and Livingston, eight, and his mother Kay in 2019

‘I got a call from my Mom. “Your dad died”. My knees buckled. I couldn’t believe it,’ she writes in an excerpt shared with People Magazine.

‘He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except mom.

‘He’d always told me and my brothers, “Boys, when I go, I’m gonna be makin’ love to your mother.” And that’s what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed.’

His dad James passed away in 1992, aged 63, when the actor was still in his early 20s.

Among the other antics, the Magic Mike star has achieved in his life, he writes how he’s ‘done peyote in Real de Catorce, Mexico, in a cage with a mountain lion’.

‘I’ve had seventy-eight stitches sewn into my forehead by a veterinarian. I’ve had four concussions from falling out of four trees, three of them on a full moon,’ he continued.

‘I’ve bongoed naked until the cops arrested me. I resisted arrest. I applied to Duke, UT Austin, Southern Methodist, and Grambling for my college education. I got accepted to three out of the four.

Support: McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves posted a cute photo of her husband and his mother on Tuesday. The Oscar-winning actor was seen with no shirt on as his mom was on his lap while the two promoted his new memoir GreenLights

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the True Detective star’s wife Camila Alves posted a cute photo of her husband and his mother.

The Oscar-winning actor was seen with no shirt on as his mom was on his lap while the two promoted his new memoir.

‘One proud mamma!’ the mother of three said in her Instagram caption. ‘Greenlights book out TODAY!!!! Uau!!! Words can not express how proud I am of this work of love that Matthew did!!’

The fashion model then said: ‘Laugh out loud, to tears, to wisdom, to the bumper stickers it is a journey you just have to read!!! Turn your red lights into greenlights!!’

The star lives in Texas with Alves and their three children: Levi, 12, Vida, 10, and Livingston, eight.

Matthew looks youthful as he smiles while with his mother Mary Kathlene McCabe, a former kindergarten teacher. She wore a beige top that went nicely with her blonde hair and added gold jewelry.

Before Camila, the Texan was viewed as a bongo-playing, bong-toking free spirit who loved to play those drums in the nude while stoned on weed.

In 1999, a knock on his door was the police responding to the neighbor’s noise complaint. They found him stoned and naked with a bong nearby.

His book talks about his career: The actor seen in 1999 with his girlfriend Sandra Bullock

He resisted arrest and was hauled off to jail for resisting as well as on a marijuana possession.

The charges were dropped eventually but he had to pay a fifty dollar fine for disturbing the peace, a mere drop in the bucket for the actor who was then earning $4 million a film.

He sang sing-alongs with his cellmates and even had T-shirts printed that read, ‘What part of naked bongo playing don’t you understand’?

The actor was also linked to string of stunning actresses before settling down with wife Camila, including Sandra Bullock, Ashley Judd, Renee Zellweger, Patricia Arquette and Penelope Cruz.

Discussing his biography with The Times Magazine, Matthew revealed that his wild past stems from his unconventional childhood.

Yet despite a tumultuous life he’s ‘more reliable that anyone in his family,’ having grown up with mum Kay and father Jim, who divorced twice and married three times.

They clicked: He reached super stardom with Kate Hudson in How To Lose A Guy In 10 days then Fool’s Gold (pictured)

In the interview, Matthew detailed his parents’ fiery marriage, including the moment his mother threatened her husband with a knife after making a flippant remark about his weight.

Only four years old at the time, he explained that this sort of behavior was commonplace between his parents, and it wasn’t something he was typically shielded from.

He explained: ‘I mean, I had no context, maybe because I was four. My brother, Rooster, who’s older, he’d probably be like, ”Oh s**t, yeah. Seen that kind of stuff go down a lot”.’

Matthew also insisted that despite a few violent moments he grew up in a predominantly loving household, saying it ‘was part of the beauty of our family.’

Asked whether he’s a reliable narrator for his family in his memoir Greenlights, he added: ‘I’m much more reliable than anyone else in my family!’

Golden opportunity: When he worked with Jared Leto on Dallas Buyers Club he got an Oscar

McConaughey also said his ‘main dream’ was always to be a father.

He insists that despite his glittering career, it is his family that means the most.

Speaking about the joys of fatherhood, he shared: ‘The one thing I knew I always wanted to be was a father. That’s been my main dream. That has always been, like, well – you made it.’

Matthew and Camila have always taken their children with them for their work, against the grain of Hollywood A-listers, but it is something they would never regret.

Speaking to The Times magazine, he added: ‘I spoke to a few very successful people [in Hollywood] and none of them did it how we do it. Every one of them chose to let their children stay at school, with their friends, rather than bring them with them on location. Every one of them said they’d do it differently if they could go back.’

Meanwhile, the actor says that he and Camila have a love they ‘never question’.

Another A list co-star: In 2019, McConaughey was seen with Anne Hathaway to promote the film Serenity at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Marina del Rey

His background: The Texas native is known for the night he was playing bongos naked

Recalling the night he met Camila, he said: ‘I was like, “Wait, just wait. Be yourself. She’ll come if she’s supposed to come. And if she doesn’t, that’s okay, you’re still a good man, McConaughey.” That’s when she showed up, and she moved right to left in front of my eyes across that club. It was as if she was floating.

‘And I did not say, “Who is that?” I said, “What is that?” And then introduced myself.’

Matthew knew Camila was the one for him the moment they met, and hasn’t looked back since.

He added: ‘Since that evening I have not wanted to spend time with any other woman, definitely have not wanted to sleep with anyone else. I’ve not wanted to have children with anyone else other than her. We have a love that we never question.’