‘MC Oluomo not behind attack on protesters’

Our Reporter

A Chieftain of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos State, Alamu Otegbeye, has described as the handiwork of mischief-makers the allegation that the union’s state chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, sponsored hoodlums to attack #EndSARS protesters at the Lagos State Secretariat in Alausa.

Speaking with reporters in Lagos, Otegbeye said the allegations against Oluomo were unfounded and baseless and meant to rope him into an issue he knows nothing about.

Otegbeye, who is a former deputy chairman of the union, wondered how anybody could link Oluomo or other members of the union, who have children in various higher institutions, to the attackers.

“The union aligns with the demands of the protesters, which is to get the police reformed. We are members of the public and not exempted from police brutality.

“It is the work of mischief-makers to allege through unverified reports in the social media that MC Oluomo sponsored thugs to disrupt the #EndSARS protest. These allegations can only be conceived by enemies of peace to incite the public against members of the NURTW in Lagos State.

“The NUTRW in Lagos State sees what is going on as an avenue by our youths to vent out pent-up frustrations of the average Nigerian. The nationwide #EndSARS protest, which started on Twitter, was to draw attention to the activities of a unit of the police and we identify with our youths.”