McDonald’s announces addition of apple fritters, blueberry muffins, and cinnamon rolls to US menus

Egg McMuffins will always be McDonald’s most iconic breakfast item, but the fast food chain is now introducing pastries to its menu as it attempts to increase its sales amid plummeting numbers.

The fast food giant announced today that it is expanding its early-morning menu to include sweet as well as savory, adding three new breakfast treats to its offerings.

Starting October 28, McDonald’s will sell apple fritters, blueberry muffins, and cinnamon rolls to early risers at participating restaurants across the US.

Sweet! McDonald’s announced today that it is adding three new McCafé Bakery items to its menus starting October 28

The new additions to the McCafé Bakery lineup will be available all day — along with the chain’s cookies and pies — so while they’re generally considered breakfast go-tos, they can also be enjoyed for lunch and dinner, or just a snack.

According to a press release, the apple fritter is made with cinnamon and apples, fried, and drizzled with glaze icing.

The blueberry muffin is made with real blueberries and topped with a streusel crumb topping.

And the cinnamon roll is made with flaky pastry, cinnamon, and a cream cheese icing.

These are the first new bakery items at McDonald’s in over eight years.

‘McDonald’s has been famous for our savory breakfast menu for almost fifty years,’ said Linda VanGosen, Vice President, Brand and Menu Strategy, McDonald’s USA.

‘We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day.’

Due to the COVID-19, McDonald’s suspended its all-day breakfast menu in March, which was introduced in 2015.

The chain said it was aiming to ‘simplify operations’ during the pandemic.

But this summer, Restaurant Business reported that the ability to buy hash browns and egg sandwiches all day may be gone for good.

‘The reality is we still have more work to do to further analyze what makes sense,’ Morgan Flatley, McDonald’s U.S. chief marketing officer, told franchisees in a presentation. ‘Any final decision will drive business while minimizing operation disruptions.’

Then in September, a spokesperson told Fox News: ‘As McDonald’s and franchisees evaluate if and how we bring All Day Breakfast back to our menus, we want to ensure these improvements will remain consistent for our customers.

‘Any final decision will be made in partnership with our franchisees, based on consumer demand, and designed to drive the business while minimizing operational disruptions.’

Meanwhile, the company reported its worst global sales decline in at least 15 years this summer, according to Fortune.

Total sales were down 30 per cent in the second quarter compared to a year ago.

‘In many markets around the world, most of notably in the US, the public health situation appears to be worsening,’ McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said in its earnings call, according to CNN.

‘Nonetheless, I believe that Q2 represents the trough in our performance as McDonald’s has learned to adjust our operations to this new environment.’