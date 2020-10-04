Meaningful Lyrics Will Remain Evergreen – Onyeka Onwenu Advises

Onyeka Onwenu

Celebrated Nigerian music star Onyeka Onwenu has advised Nigerian female singers to give their artistry the best as whatever they put out will remain out there.

The respected musician also appealed to women to ensure they leave lasting legacies.

Saying that the women need to stop shaking their buttocks as their male counterparts do not do the same, she said:

“Be careful of what you live for posterity. If you can’t give your best, don’t step out because what you recorded is always going to be there for long, so you got to give it the very best. Center your artistry around something that will last with meaning, not just shaking bumbum and it’s just the women that are always shaking it, the men don’t shake anything. Women are worth more than shaking their bumbum. Enough of the bumbum. Though, everyone is free to be creative, but just know that yours will not last while the other person with meaningful lyrics will remain evergreen.”

The one time Guardian Life Magazine cover subject during her cover interview revealed that she wants people to see her brain and what she has to offer and not her skin.

Onwenu opines that women should put on some self-worth and also demand that men should strip if they must.

In 1981, Onwenu became a household name after the release of her first album, Endless Life produced by Sunny Okosun.

Endless Life gave Nigerians a new perception of the reporter. The Queen of African Pop would go on in later years to release For the Love of You, In the Morning Light, One Love, Dancing in the Sun, Onyeka, Greatest Love, My Everything God and “The Legend”.