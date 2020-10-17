Meet Christoph Filgertshofer, a blooming ecommerce expert

Christoph Filgertshofer

At the young age of 19, Christoph Filgertshofer has already carved a niche for himself in the eCommerce industry. Combining an intuitive understanding of digital marketing, his experience with social media platforms, and an entrepreneurial streak, the Munich-born businessman is doing what he knew he was born to do.

“At an extremely young age, I came into contact with entrepreneurship through my father,” he said.

“He told me every day about his everyday life as an entrepreneur – one of the highlights of every day. Every day there were new problems, new opportunities, new developments, it was just never boring. To me that sounded like the perfect everyday life at the age of 9/10.

“At that time I did not understand that fluctuations are not always positive and that most entrepreneurs are therefore under constant stress. Nevertheless, it was my dream to be an entrepreneur and thereby become a millionaire. My association with millionaire back then was that I can buy anything you want and that sounded just perfect to me.”

These days, he has transitioned from being a YouTube sensation to being a knee-deep participator in the global eCommerce industry, after building his gaming YouTube channel to a followership of over 230,000 subscribers, he wanted to focus on entrepreneurship.

“I wanted to reorient myself – I was no longer enthusiastic about uploading gaming videos to YouTube, I wanted a new challenge,” he explained.

“This started my way into the eCommerce business . During my time as an “influencer” I had worked with countless brands and learned a lot about marketing products on social media. But I had no idea about any other aspect of running my own eCommerce business. So I grabbed my friends and we learned all we could find about eCommercetogether. All relevant courses, YouTube videos and blogs were searched and summarized according to the best strategies.”

Knowing all those strategies has led him to building a store that rakes in profit margins of over $55,000 every month. Yet, Christoph insists that he is just starting, the next part of his plan involves teaching his methods to a group of budding eCommerce entrepreneurs also, taking them through his successes and failures.

