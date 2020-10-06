Mega solidarity walk for Akeredolu’s re-election in Ondo ahead of Saturday poll

Dayo Johnson – Akure

To reinforce support for the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu ahead of the Saturday governorship election in Ondo State, a carnival-like walk was organised for him in Ondo Town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

The walk was organised by the Special Adviser to the Minister of Interior, Hon Bola Ilori.

No fewer than 3,000 members of the party across the 18 local government areas of the state participated in the walk to solicit support for the APC candidate.

Addressing the APC supporters, Ilori said: “Don’t be afraid to come out and vote for our dear governor.

“APC remains a party to beat in this election because of the achievement recorded by this present administration in the state.

Ilori who said with the high turnout of supporters during the Mega walk is an indication that APC will come out in flying colors on Saturday.

He appealed to the people to see Akeredolu’s victory in Saturday’s election as a goal that must be achieved

The Special Adviser urged his supporters in the state to go out en-masse and cast their votes for the APC in the election and admonished them to not only vote but to keep an eagle eye on the process.

Speaking, the state governor, who was represented by his running mate, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, commended the people for their support and urged them to come out en-masse to support Akeredolu on Saturday.

He said that the reelection of Akeredolu would bring more dividends of democracy to the state.

According to him “Akeredolu has been tested and can be trusted by the people across the 18 council areas of the state.

The deputy governorship candidate assured the people of the state that the election would be devoid of crisis and appealed to the people to allow peace reign.

Vanguard