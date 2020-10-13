Megan Thee Stallion speaks out on Tory Lanez shooting in NYT op ed

Megan Thee Stallion has spoken out against violence towards black women as she hits back at her critics in a powerful op-ed, months after she was allegedly shot by fellow rapper Tory Lanez.

The 25-year-old addressed the shooting in an essay published by the New York Times on Tuesday, as Lanez was ordered to keep 100 yards away her following a court hearing in Los Angeles.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, was wounded in the foot on July 12 after she was shot during an argument with Lanez in Hollywood Hills.

In an opinion piece titled, Why I Speak Up for Black Women, the WAP rapper described receiving criticism and skepticism over the incident, even after initially refusing to report her assailant to the police.

She confirmed she and Lanez were not in a relationship at the time as some may have suspected, and said she was shot twice while walking away from the singer after a party.

‘Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place,’ she wrote. ‘My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends.

‘Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted.’

Megan said the incident led her to realize that violence against women does not only occur in abusive relationships, but is a result of a wider culture of sexism.

‘Instead, it happens because too many men treat all women as objects, which helps them to justify inflicting abuse against us when we choose to exercise our own free will,’ she wrote.

‘The issue is even more intense for black women, who struggle against stereotypes and are seen as angry or threatening when we try to stand up for ourselves and our sisters. There’s not much room for passionate advocacy if you are a black woman.’

The rapper referenced her recent appearance on SNL, where she was criticized for speaking out against the Kentucky attorney general’s decision on the Breonna Taylor case.

Megan admitted that she ‘anticipated some backlash’ from her harsh words but said she is not afraid of criticism.

‘We live in a country where we have the freedom to criticize elected officials. And it’s ridiculous that some people think the simple phrase “Protect Black women” is controversial,’ she wrote.

‘We deserve to be protected as human beings. And we are entitled to our anger about a laundry list of mistreatment and neglect that we suffer.’

She said the issue goes beyond the threats to women’s lives and health, and encompasses the hate and criticism they face when expressing their sexuality or their appearance in general, particularly in the music industry.

‘The remarks about how I choose to present myself have often been judgmental and cruel, with many assuming that I’m dressing and performing for the male gaze,’ she wrote.

‘When women choose to capitalize on our sexuality, to reclaim our power, like I have, we are vilified and disrespected.’

‘Wouldn’t it be nice if Black girls weren’t inundated with negative, sexist comments about Black women?’

Lanez, a 27-year-old Canadian rapper and singer whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was charged with felony assault and carrying an unregistered firearm in a vehicle in LA last Thursday.

Lanez was due to be arraigned Tuesday but was granted a continuance at the request of his attorney.

A judge instead issued a protective order requiring him to stay 100 yards away from Megan, TMZ reported. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of roughly 23 years.

The singer addressed the incident in a tweet last week, saying he has faith that the ‘truth will come to light’.

Lanez was arrested the night of the shooting but released after posting bail. Prosecutors are recommending that his bail be set at $1.1million at his arraignment.

Megan is identified in the felony complaint only as Megan P.

She had declined to name Lanez as the person who shot her in social media posts and videos on the subject for more than a month.

But on August 20, she said in an Instagram video that ‘Yes … Tory shot me,’ and urged him to ‘stop lying’ about the incident.

She’s discussed the shooting in several often emotional Instagram videos, calling it ‘super scary’ and ‘the worst experience of my life.’

She declined to tell police that night that she had been shot, and initial reports were only that a woman had foot injuries consistent with broken glass.

She has said that she was too frightened the situation would have escalated if she revealed to police that there had been gunfire.