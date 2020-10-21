meghan-markle-and-prince-harry-rearrange-their-woke-book-collection-three-times-over-past-month

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have rearranged their book collection three times over the past month so that they prominently feature in each of their online appearances.

This afternoon the Duke, 36, and Duchess of Sussex, 39, hosted a special edition of TIME100 Talks about the ‘state of our digital experience’ from their $14million Santa Barbara mansion.

When the couple appeared on screen, it looked as though they had strategically moved the collection of books often visible in the background so that their titles were prominently visible.

They also showcased a new addition to their home decor in the form of a giant crystal, seen behind the couple beside a floral display.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, pictured hosting a special edition of TIME100 Talks, have rearranged their book collection three times over the last month, to feature in each of their online appearances. Today they positioned their books vertically for maximum impact while they interviewed a series of guests around the topic of ‘Engineering a Better World’

Meghan Markle offered royal fans a glimpse into her plush and lavish living room in her new dream $14 million Californian mansion during an appearance on America’s Got Talent in late September. In this shot the books are placed horizontally behind Meghan

Meghan Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, joined activist Malala Yousafzai, 23, for a virtual chat to celebrate International Day of the Girl on Sunday. Here the books are on a side table beside Harry

The books – which include copies of Women: National Geographic Image Collection and The Black Godfather – were first spotted lying horizontally on the shelf behind Meghan when she made an appearance on America’s Got Talent in late September.

When the Sussexes tuned into a discussion with activist Malala Yousafzai last week, the books had been moved to a side table beside Harry.

Today they had been returned to the side table behind the couple’s sofa, this time positioned vertically for maximum impact while they interviewed a series of guests around the topic of ‘Engineering a Better World’.

Meghan and Harry also positioned a large crystal in the place of a set of candles, which looked like an amethyst, a variety of quartz believed to have healing properties.

According to crystal healers, the stone is protective and a natural tranquiliser which helps to promote serenity, calm and reduce anxiety.

Meghan and Harry also positioned a large crystal in the place of a set of candles, which looked like an amethyst, a variety of quartz believed to have healing properties

The most eye-catching title within the Sussexes’ visible book collection is Women: National Geographic Image Collection which is described online as a ‘powerful photography collection, drawn from the celebrated National Geographic archive’.

It reveals the lives of women from around the globe’ alongside interviews and includes portraits of some of Prince Harry and Meghan’s closest friends, including media mogul Oprah Winfrey and activist Jane Goodall.

Prince Harry also has a strong link with the National Geographic, and launched a photograph competition for the organisation last September.

Another book within the pile is the interior design hardback Wood And Iron: Industrial Interiors, which offers a guide to those wanting to decorate their home in the distinctive style.

According to its online description, it allows readers to dip into the world of industrial style, ‘presenting the most influential names in the genre, anonymous pieces salvaged from junk shops and carefully selected interior design projects’.

Another book within the pile is the Women: National Geographic Image Collection which is described online as a ‘powerful photography collection, drawn from the celebrated National Geographic archive’ and features portraits and interviews from some of the couple’s closest friends, including Oprah Winfrey (right)

One of the most distinctive covers in the pile is a book bearing the words The Black Godfather.

It is a 2019 documentary film directed by Reginald Hudlin, released on Netflix, which depicts the story of music executive Clarence Avant, told by the people he worked with.

He is known as “the godfather of black music” and very famous in the music industry.

Starting as a manager to pianist-composer Lalo Schifrin, he later founded record labels, served as concert organizer, a special events producer, a fund-raiser for Democratic politicians, and a mentor to several African American exec.

The book could be seen as a nod to Netflix, which the Duke and Duchess signed a megawatt deal with the media giant.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced a new deal with the streaming service earlier this month, and said they wanted to provide ‘hope and inspiration’ with their upcoming projects.

In what could be seen as a nod to their new media giant partner, the Duke and Duchess also featured The Black Godfather book on their sideboard, which is an accompanying piece for a documentary released on Netflix last year which tells the story of music executive Clarence Avant (right)

The Duke and Duchess have a perchant for celebrity photographers, with several portrait books decorating their sideboard, including Profiles by Marc Hom, which features snaps of stars including Angelina Jolie and David Beckham

Several of the pieces are coffee table books from celebrity photographs, including A Photographer’s Life: 1990-2005 by Annie Leibovitz.

The book may have been a choice from Prince Harry – the photographer has snapped the royal family on several occasions, taking a host of intimate portraits of the Queen and others between 2007 and 2016.

The long-time Vanity Fair photographer was also commissioned by the Queen to take her portrait to mark her 90th birthday in 2017.

Meghan cut a stylish figure during the talks today, donning the chic Alexander McQueen blazer she wore in a publicity shot released prior to today’s live event.

Fans took to social media to comment on her flowing brown hair, which fell loose around her shoulders during the appearance.

Royal watchers said the Duchess was ‘glowing’ and commented on the sweet ‘look of love’ Harry gave his wife during the online episode.

The Duchess was seen re-wearing an Alexander McQueen Grain de Poudre suit—blazer $1,995 (£1,544) In photos released with Prince Harry last week

It is the first time the Duchess re-wore the Alexander McQueen Grain de Poudre suit—blazer $1,995 (£1,544) since February 2018 when she attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards.

The designer is a favourite of both Meghan and the Duchess of Cambridge. Time and time again we’ve seen them re-wear their classic black blazer and trouser combo.

Last week they both turned to their staple suits as Kate presented the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award in hers and now Meghan in a new official photograph with Prince Harry ahead of the TIME 100 episode.

Meghan cut a stylish figure during the episode, in a chic Alexander McQueen blazer, while fans quickly commented on her flowing brown hair which fell loose on her shoulders during the appearance

The Endeavour Fund Awards, a celebration of the achievements of wounded service men and women, marked her first official evening engagement as part of the royal family.

At the time, Meghan was commended for the understated trouser suit which avoided stealing any thunder from the Duchess of Cambridge but also showed she was adopting British designers into her choices. Meghan’s version is a bespoke version of the suit.

During the episode, the Duchess told the ‘bad voices’ on social media are ‘so loud and damaging’ – after claiming she quit her accounts for her own self preservation.

She admitted that while she and Harry ‘don’t speak tech’, they ‘know the experience of being a human being and the pain and suffering and joy that has come from this worldwide web’.