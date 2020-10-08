Meghan Markle and Prince Harry top the Royal Family’s gas-guzzling league, says energy firm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been branded the least eco-friendly Royals by an energy firm which found that their African tour generated a hefty carbon footprint.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex engaged considerably less with environmental charities and engagements between March 2019 and last March than the other Royals, while they also had the third-worst carbon footprint, producing an estimated three tonnes of CO2 each as a result of their trip around Africa.

An energy comparison firm has also found that Prince Charles, who has a reputation for being environmentally conscious, has the worst travel footprint of the 10 Royals considered, producing an estimated nine tonnes of CO2 in the last year.

Prince William, who has launched a prestigious global environment prize to reverse the effects of climate change in the next decade, has the second-worst travel footprint, producing an estimated five tonnes of CO2.

SaveOnEnergy’s surveyed the eco-credentials of the Queen, Prince Philip, Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Harry and Meghan, Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

The firm worked out which members of the Royal Family are the most and least eco-friendly by extracting and analysing data on their travel carbon footprint, environmental patronages, environmental engages and eco-conscious lifestyle choices.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been branded the least eco-friendly Royals by an energy firm which found that their African tour generated a hefty carbon footprint (pictured, the Duke and Duchess visiting Auwal Mosque in Cape Town, South Africa)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex engaged considerably less with environmental charities and engagements between March 2019 and last March than the other Royals, while they also had the third-worst carbon footprint, producing an estimated three tonnes of CO2 each as a result of their trip around Africa (pictured, Meghan and Archie with Archbishop Desmond Tutu)

A table showing which Royals are least and most eco-friendly, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ranked least (top) while Prince Charles and Camilla are ranked most (bottom)

Prince Charles and Prince William have the biggest CO2 footprints of all Royals, according to an eco survey conducted by energy comparison firm SaveOnEnergy

It then devised a scoring system which awarded or deducted points from the Royals based on their environmental ethos and practice.

SaveOnEnergy also found that Meghan, Kate Middleton and Harry are least supportive of environmental charities, with none or two links to groups while Charles is involved with 69 eco-friendly charities.

Meanwhile Prince Philip and the Duchess of Sussex participated in no environmental engagements in the last year, while the Queen managed to attend two.

Charles attended the most environmental engagements, 14 in the past year – which could account for why his estimated travel footprint is so high. Camilla and Prince Edward came in second, attending 11 fewer engagements than the Prince of Wales.

However, Meghan has the most sustainable fashion record, with 10 reported instances of the Duchess wearing sustainable brands including Stella McCartney, Rothy, Veja and Millie.

The Duchess of Cambridge came in second, with six reported instances of Kate wearing sustainable fashion brands like Beulah London and Daniella Draper.

Princess Anne placed in third after been spotted three times in eco-friendly brands or recycling outfits. Following behind in joint fourth are the Queen and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, with just one instance of both Royals opting for sustainable clothing according to the media.

The survey also found that most Royals are ‘active’ on social media, with Prince Charles and Camilla being the most vocal of all – making 69 posts on Twitter and Instagram containing words like ‘sustainable’, ‘warming’, ‘recycling’ and ‘environmental’.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are least involved with environmental charities, according to an eco survey conducted by energy comparison firm SaveOnEnergy

Prince Philip and Prince Edward are the least eco-conscious on social media, according to an eco survey conducted by energy comparison firm SaveOnEnergy

Prince Harry and Prince William have the least sustainable fashion record, according to an eco survey conducted by energy comparison firm SaveOnEnergy

An energy comparison firm has also found that Prince Charles, who has a reputation for being environmentally conscious, has the worst travel footprint of the 10 Royals considered, producing an estimated nine tonnes of CO2 in the last year. Prince William, who has launched a prestigious global environment prize to reverse the effects of climate change in the next decade, has the second-worst travel footprint, producing an estimated five tonnes of CO2

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also keen to speak about eco-issues online, with a total of 21 environment-related social media posts each. Prince Harry was also vocal about environmental issues online, earning a total of 10 points in the Eco-Friendly Royals Index.

The Queen mentioned eco-issues nine times on social media, while Meghan made just five references to eco-related matters online.

SaveOnEnergy found mentions in the media of just five Royals using an electric car – Charles, Philip, Kate, Harry and Meghan.

Energy expert Linda Dodge from SaveOnEnergy told MailOnline: ‘The environment is one of the most pressing issues of our times and we all must play our part in taking responsibility and being more eco-friendly.

‘This is particularly true of influential figures in society such as the Royal Family.’

To determine the carbon footprint of each royal, SaveOnEnergy referenced the Royal Travel Report to find the trips made year ending March 31 this year.

It compared CO2 emissions in both years by using the Royal Travel Report for the year ending March 31, 2019. The list only considers trips costing at least £15,000.

SaveOnEnergy chose to exclude Prince Andrew from this campaign and study.