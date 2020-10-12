Meghan Markle wanted to be the ‘most famous person on the planet,’ Lady Colin Campbell claims

Added when couple learned she was writing about them, they tried to intervene

Meghan Markle told advisers that she wanted to be the ‘most famous person on the planet’ before she and Harry quit the Royal Family, a biographer of the couple has claimed.

Lady Colin Campbell – author of Meghan and Harry: The Real Story – says that in the year before the dramatic split the American actress had – with her’s husband’s help – been pursuing commercial and political activities traditionally out of bounds to the royals.

According to the author, this included the Duchess of Sussex telling her PR team that her ambition was to be the best known celebrity in the world, a mission that could only be realised by being ‘controversial’.

Speaking on Graham Norton’s BBC podcast, Lady Colin Campbell said: ‘I started writing that book because last year I knew privately that Meghan – with Harry’s connivance was getting up to all sorts of things in America that she was completely forbidden from doing as a royal.

‘Getting involved with commercial enterprises, flying kites in terms of politics, because she ‘s very political, and also instructing her PR people that they were to make her into the most famous person on earth.

‘To be the most famous person on earth, it’s a very deliberate policy and it has to involve a tremendous amount of controversy, otherwise you’re just not that famous.’

Lady Colin Campbell added that when they learned that she was writing about them, the couple tried to intervene.

‘They did try to influence the narrative through mutual friends,’ she said.

It comes after the Jamaican-born writer previously claimed Meghan Markle’s relationship with the Royal Family started to show ‘warning’ signs just four days after she married Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in a ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on May 19 2018.

However, the royal author, claimed that Meghan became the hot topic of conversation at a dinner held at her house at Castle Goring, Worthing in Sussex, just days after the wedding.

Speaking to the Daily Star, the author claimed Meghan did something that ‘astonished’ an attendee with ‘impeccable palace connections’ at Prince Charles‘ 70th birthday.

‘Something happened there on the Tuesday, and I was told about it on the Wednesday evening at dinner by a household name with impeccable palace connections,’ she claimed.