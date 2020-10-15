Meghan McCain calls motherhood ‘bliss’ as she shares first photo of her two-week-old Liberty Sage

Meghan McCain is sharing her baby joy with the world.

The TV commentator gave fans their first peek at daughter Liberty Sage in a sweet mother/daughter Instagram Wednesday.

‘Bliss,’ the View hostess, 35, captioned the shot of her tenderly holding her and husband Ben Domenech’s two-week-old girl.

The joyous moment comes amid family heartbreak, as Meghan’s grandmother Roberta McCain passed away at 108-years-old on Monday.

Sweet: Meghan McCain gave fans a glimpse of two-week-old daughter Liberty Sage on Instagram Wednesday, marking the baby’s first appearance on social media

Meghan was the image of glowing motherhood, appearing fresh-faced and with her blonde hair slicked back as she cradled her firstborn, who was swaddled in a pastel pink blanket.

McCain – who is the daughter of late Senator John McCain – seemed at ease, smiling softly as they posed amid a rustic brick-lined courtyard.

It’s been just over two-weeks since Meghan welcomed baby Liberty, who was born September 28th.

At the time of her birth a representative for McCain told People magazine the pair were ‘happy and healthy.’

And it seems like she’s been busy since, since sharing several glimpses of her new life as a mom on social media.

Nurturing: Just yesterday, Meghan posted a photo of two bottles of breast milk, saying: ‘I’m Liberty’s milk machine these days…’

Proud mama: The author of Dirty Sexy Politics waxed poetic about the ‘euphoria’ of being a parent in an Instagram last week, admitting ‘All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations’

Just yesterday, Meghan posted a photo of two bottles of breast milk, saying: ‘I’m Liberty’s milk machine these days…’

And a week ago she posted an image of a nameplate necklace that said just ‘mother.’

The author of Dirty Sexy Politics waxed poetic about the ‘euphoria’ of being a parent, admitting ‘All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations.’

‘It is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter,’ she went on. ‘Having Liberty is like observing my entire heart live and exist outside of my body.

‘She is a little wildcat ~ beautiful, strong, alert, already so full life and spirit… I only wish I had done this sooner.’

Bittersweet: The joyous moment comes amid family heartbreak, as Meghan’s grandmother Roberta McCain passed away at 108-years-old on Monday

She went on to thank her husband and then reflect on the loss of her father, admitting: ‘This is the first time since my Dad passed that the part of my heart that broke off and left with him no longer feels missing…’

While Meghan is overjoyed about her new addition, she’s also mourning the loss of her grandmother Roberta, who passed on Monday October 12th.

Sharing a tribute to the 108-year-old’s life, she told followers: ‘I love you Nana. You’re everything I ever aspired to be.

‘Thank you for teaching us all about living life on your own terms with grit, conviction, intensity and love. There will never be another one like you, you will be missed every day. I wish my daughter had gotten to meet you.’

McCain and fellow conservative commentator Ben Domenech announced they were expecting back on March 22.

McCain and fellow conservative commentator Domenech announced their pregnancy on March 22.

She first revealed the news on social media in March, writing: ‘My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant.

‘Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all.’

McCain wrote that she ‘consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with’.

This is the first child for the couple, who tied the knot in November 2017.

She has continued to appear on The View with advice from doctors since the pandemic began in March.

McCain was, at times, open about her struggles with being a mother-to-be during her pregnancy.

In September, she tweeted: ‘Every woman who has ever been pregnant deserves a medal of recognition!’

McCain has continued to appear on The View with advice from doctors since the pandemic began in March

She also shared that she was two-and-a-half weeks from her due date on September 18 and said she was wearing a ‘topknot hairstyle’.

However, in May she said she didn’t want too many details of her pregnancy to be made public to avoid attacks from trolls commenting on her late father, Senator John McCain.

At the time she wrote: ‘Ben and I have made the conscious decision to guard our (growing) families privacy as much as is possible.

‘I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety.

‘I know this is an unorthodox choice for a talk show host who is on tv five days a week – but I’ve always lived by the beat of my own drum.’

McCain announced the pregnancy back in March on social media

The baby comes after McCain wrote an opinion piece in the New York Times revealing she suffered a miscarriage.

In that piece she shared she learned the hard news moments before a cover shoot for the Times’ Magazine.

‘I should have been proud,’ McCain wrote, of the shoot with her fellow hosts. ‘But inside, I am dying. Inside, my baby is dying.’

Looking back at the pictures from the shoot, McCain writes: ‘I see a woman hiding her shock and sorrow.’

‘For a brief moment I had the privilege of seeing myself in the sisterhood of motherhood,’ she wrote.

‘I had a miscarriage. I loved my baby, and I always will. To the end of my days I will remember this child — and whatever children come will not obscure that.

This is their first child McCain and her conservative writer husband Ben Domenech, 38, after they tied the knot in November 2017

‘I have love for my child. I have love for all the women who, like me, were briefly in the sisterhood of motherhood, hoping, praying and nursing joy within us, until the day the joy was over.’

McCain – whose father, revered veteran Republican politician John McCain died of a brain tumor in August 2018 – says she wanted to keep the miscarriage news private, but was sharing her experience because her brief absence from screens after July 4th ‘was enough to spark gossip about why I would be away’.

In a People interview in June 2018, McCain revealed she felt pressure from her mother to start having children.

‘She has never asked me before and then all [of a] sudden she brings it up all the time. It’s hilarious and uncomfortable,’ she said.

McCain has said in the past that she wants to follow her parents footsteps when it comes to parenting her children.

‘He pulled off being such a good dad. If I ever have kids, I want to figure out how he did it,’ she said on her late father. ‘My mom is truly the matriarch of our family and has kept everyone sane.’