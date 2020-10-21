mel-brooks,-94,-endorses-biden-in-his-first-ever-political-video

Mel Brooks has endorsed Joe Biden for president in his first-ever political endorsement video.

The 94-year-old actor appears in a 53-second video with his son and his grandson, telling viewers that he’s backing the former Vice President in the 2020 election because he ‘likes facts,’ science and ‘will keep up going.’

The star complains that Donald Trump is not doing a ‘damn thing about’ the coronavirus pandemic, which is keeping him physically apart from his relatives.

His son – holding a Biden-Harris 2020′ sign – and grandchild – with a ‘Bye Don 2020’ sign – are seen standing outside behind patio doors to keep their distance.

They remove their face masks to give a wave before Brooks laments that his loved ones can’t be with him due to the actions of President Trump.

He added ‘so many people have died’ in the pandemic and ‘when you’re dead you can’t do much’.

Brooks isn’t known for making public statements about politics, unlike his best friend of 70 years, actor Carl Reiner, who died this summer.

In July Reiner’s wife tweeted: ‘I will say one last thing for him. I know he would be disappointed not to have lived to see Trump’s eviction from the White House, to make America safe again for honor and truth. Please VOTE! Annie Reiner.’

On Tuesday, Brooks’ continued addressing viewers with his ‘Cup of Joe’ mug from Biden’s campaign merchandise: ‘Take a tip from me. Vote for Joe.’

After his speech, the star is seen turning to his son and grandson to say: ‘OK you can leave… I love you too.’

He adds before the clip ends: ‘I’ve got to fill out my ballot. See you later.’

The clip ended with information encouraging people to direct any questions about voting to iwillvote.com and a hotline.

His zombie book author son, Max Brooks, shared the video with caption saying: ‘He has never made a political video. Until now.’

President Trump (pictured September 14 in California) refuses to acknowledge global warming may have played a part in the rapid spread of wildfire that have razed millions of acres this year

Brooks and his actress wife, Anne Bancroft, live in Southampton, New York.

On Tuesday New York, New Jersey and Connecticut urged residents to not travel between the three states, due to a resurgence of the virus.

The United States had recorded more than 8 million infections and 221,083 by Wednesday.

Trump has been criticized for not enforcing stricter measures sooner and for not adhering to his own government’s advice to stay safe and keep others safe.

In the last two days he has attacked the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr, Anthony Fauci, and TV show 60 Minutes while suggesting that the country was tired of talking about a virus that has killed more than 221,000 Americans.

Brooks’ boost for Biden also came as Trump is trailing in fundraising for campaign ads.

In a blow to social distancing effort, Trump is increasingly relying on his signature packed campaign rallies to maximize turnout among his GOP base.

His trip to Pennsylvania on Tuesday was one of what is expected to be several visits to the state in the next two weeks. ‘If we win Pennsylvania, we win the whole thing,’ Trump said in Erie.

As well as coronavirus, wild fires have devastated the West Coast of the country this year. However Trump refuses to acknowledge global warming may have played a part in the rapid spread of the blazes that have razed millions of acres.

Meanwhile, Biden has promised to move toward fighting global challenges such as climate change and COVID-19.

Biden and Kamala Harris have said they have a proper plan to tackle the virus in the US.

The View host Joy Behar was thrilled with the endorsement.

‘The great Mel Brooks and handsome son and grandson are voting for Joe, of course. Smart family,’ she tweeted.

The endorsement for Biden came as Trump is hopping from one must-win stop on the electoral map to the next in the lead-up to a final presidential debate that may be his last, best chance to alter the trajectory of the 2020 campaign.

As Democrat Biden holes up for debate prep in advance of Thursday’s faceoff in Nashville, Tennessee, he’s hoping for a boost from former President Barack Obama, who will be holding his first in-person campaign event for Biden on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

Obama, who has become increasingly critical of Trump over the three and a half years since he left office, will address a drive-in rally, where supporters will listen to him over the radio inside their cars.