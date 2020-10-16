Memorialising a meaningful life

Segun Gbadegesin

Leke Salaudeen has just recently transited to the great beyond! Without a warning! Absent any premonition of an impending death! He was full of life, and then he was gone. A community man par excellence, everyone who knew him attested to his integrity and modesty. How does one reconcile oneself to this macabre drama of life? This apparently utter helplessness in the hands of fate. If death could end it all when we least expect, what’s the point of our daily efforts at good living?

These are not abstract thoughts of indolent philosophers. These are real life puzzles in our troubled minds. We certainly don’t always have them in the front burner of our thinking. But every time we are hit by a tragedy like this, as I was upon hearing of Leke’s passing, they come crowding the inner recesses of our thought. Is it worth it? Or is it all vanity? I will come back to this question, which I think will answer itself after we look at Leke, the man, and his life.

Leke was until his death an Assistant Editor with The Nation. Before then, he was a News Editor with Triumph Newspaper. And as Malam Garba Shehu attested in a thoughtful tribute, he was an asset to the organization. In his capacity as a news man, he interfaced with different individuals and groups in various positions of influence and authority. House Speaker Gbajabiamila was one of them. And he wrote glowingly about his memory of Leke, describing him as “a consummate journalist, who was dedicated to his job as a thoroughbred professional.” More importantly, Speaker Gbajabiamila wrote that “Alhaji Salaudeen was a man of good character and values during his lifetime.”

This theme of integrity and good character runs through the tributes memorialising the deceased journalist since his passing. Gbenga Omotoso, former editor of The Nation, on behalf of Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State observed that Salaudeen was “quiet, unassuming and an easy going person… dedicated to duty…a good investigative reporter any editor will like to work with.” On its part, the Lagos Branch of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) described him as “a prolific newsman, very detailed and passionate journalist” who “made his mark in the annals of journalism in Nigeria.”

Leke, pivoted to journalism from teaching, another area of human endeavor which tends to bring out the best in human life and thus enrich the meaning of life itself. We talk a lot about the nobility of teaching with little appreciation of those qualities of character that make it so. Suffice to say that a trained teacher, with those qualities, will make an excellent professional in any of the professions. Leke was a great exhibit. I will come back to the greatness of his journalistic exploits, which, I will argue, is demonstrated by the timelessness of the issues that he highlighted in his career.

But there is a second feature of his Leke’s work, which is no less important, indeed, probably more important, in terms of what it means for a life to have meaning and worth emulating. Professional competence and accomplishments are great resume assets which facilitate promotion and advancement. And for those who see this as the only thing that matters, they can go to any length and use any means, including patently immoral ones, to get there. It therefore matters that every tribute to Leke underscores his good character and humble disposition in addition to his professionalism.

I remarked earlier that the discipline of teacher training inculcates the values essential for a meaningful life. I do not say that to diminish the ethical underpinnings of other professions. Indeed, I know that there is a robust ethics of journalism, which, if adhered to by every journalist, could transform not just the profession, but the society that it serves. Though relatively young, Leke belonged to the old guard with profound respect for the guardrails of honesty and integrity.

How he came by those values is a good question. Again, apart from the discipline of teaching and the ethics of journalism, we may also identify two major sources. First, as the Supreme Council on Islamic Affairs attests, Leke was a devout Muslim. He was apparently focused on making Aljannah Firdaus. If you have that as your ultimate goal, you would walk humbly before your maker. From all the testimonies, and if the voice of humans approximates the voice of God, we can be sure that Leke succeeded in the achievement of his objective in life. Living a modest life without the pollution of corruption is a sure way to approach the goal of paradise.

A second source was the upbringing in a close-knit community which molded his childhood and youth. Born and bred in Okeho, Leke, like every one of his peers, cannot avoid the peering eyes of parents, grandparents, extended family, friends of parents and friends of grandparents. The morbid fear of bringing shame to family name was front and center in the life of the community. Even non-Okeho indigenes resident in the community quickly become an integral part of the disciplinary force. The moral consciousness developed in the growing years of Okeho youths could prove to be limiting at times, but they always pay off in the end.

The recent incident of how the youth rose up against an incident of armed robbery of the only bank in Okeho is worth recalling. They risked their lives and captured the armed robbers who were out of town. But then some of them misbehaved. And the community did not hesitate to hand them over to the authorities.

This incident showed one important fact. Community may labor hard to bring the best out of its offspring. However, it takes self-discipline on the part of those offspring to succeed. The ancestors had it right: After I have been made, I will remake myself to be even better. Leke was made. He remade himself to be even better. To remake oneself is to exercise self-discipline with a determination to excel. As a journalist, Leke remade himself. As a community man, he remade himself.

My unforgettable encounter with Leke was during the 2017 activities marking the Centennial celebration of Okeho’s relocation back to its original site. He was the Secretary of the Centenary Committee led by Jacobs Moyo Ajekigbe. As Moyo would recall, “Leke’s dedication to duty was unparalleled. He performed his duties with a high degree of professionalism, integrity and candour. Above all, he was extremely humble and trustworthy.” Coming from Moyo, you can take this to the bank (no pun intended).

Throughout the preparations for the celebration, Leke was in constant touch with me, giving me updates, and asking for suggestions. He was on top of every aspect of his assignments, and he delivered beyond expectation. After the celebration, he kept bringing to my attention issues that he felt we should pursue, including the advancement of community members. At no point did he bring up the matter of his own advancement. I found this amazing. But that is who Leke was.

Let me now come back to the question I raised above. If one does all that is humanly expected of one, playing by the rules, doing exemplary things, but still death is certain and can come anytime without warning, is it really worth it? This is any age-old dilemma of existence.

For me, the short answer is that it is worth it. In any case, we don’t choose to come to the world. We are born into the circumstance that we didn’t select originally. But once we are in it, we must make the best of it to leave behind an indelible memory. In his service to the community and his profession, that is what Leke did.

Two of his signature journalistic contributions in the last year of his life were on policing (State Police: The Unresolved Question, The Nation July 25, 2020) and the youth (Are Nigerian youths prepared for leadership? The Nation, August 19, 2019). In view of the current news cycle, Leke Salaudeen lives on. This is comfort for his wife, family, friends and community.