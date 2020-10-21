memphis-poll-worker-fired-for-turning-away-voters-wearing-‘black-lives-matter’-t-shirts

By Trevor Boyer For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:32 EDT, 20 October 2020 | Updated: 16:39 EDT, 20 October 2020

A worker at a Memphis poll site was fired Friday for wrongly turning away multiple voters for wearing shirts bearing the phrases ‘Black Lives Matter‘ and ‘I Can’t Breathe.’

The poll worker at the Dave Wells Community Center in North Memphis, whose name has not been disclosed, was told the rules more than once, an official said.

‘He was given very clear instructions. He was given clear instructions the next day, and again didn’t pay attention to them. So he was terminated,’ Shelby County Election Administrator Linda Phillips told WREG.

A witness at the community center called in a complaint to officials.

Only a few voters were turned away, but the exact number is unknown, said Suzanne Thompson, spokesperson for the county election commission.

Tennessee law bars voters and campaigners from coming within 100 feet of poll sites if they’re displaying messages that specifically mention a political candidate, party, or position on a question.

Shelby County Election Administrator Linda Phillips (pictured) said the fired poll worker was given instructions across different days but ‘didn’t pay attention’ to them

The worker thought the phrase ‘Black Lives Matter’ was associated with the Democratic Party, said Thompson.

‘That was pretty bad,’ she told the AP. ‘They were not supposed to be turned away.’

Thompson said the poll worker asked a few people to turn their shirts inside out, but they refused to comply and left the site.

Early voting started Wednesday at polling locations across Tennessee, including 26 sites in Shelby County. The county staffs an equal number of Republican and Democratic poll workers at each site.

Turnout in Shelby County, the home of Memphis, is up dramatically compared to early voting figures from the same point in 2016.

Voters queued in long lines October 14 in Memphis, the first day of early voting

Over 132,000 voted during the first five days of voting this year in the county, according to the spokesperson. Over the course of the last presidential election Shelby County tallied 341,731 votes.

In 2016 Hillary Clinton won 61.3 percent of the votes for president in Shelby County, compared to Donald Trump’s 34.4 percent.