Mexican authorities arrest two suspects tied to the murder of a United States consulate worker

Two suspects have been arrested after a United States consulate worker was found dead in Mexico on Thursday – a day after he was reported missing.

Authorities have said Edgar Flores was last heard of Wednesday when he was driving a white Chevrolet Silverado registered to the consulate.

Flores, a married father-of-two, was traveling along stretch of a road that connects the municipalities of Tecate and Tijuana in the town of Maclovio Rojo before he stopped answering phone calls.

The U.S. Consulate in Tijuana filed a report with the local police, prompting a search that included agents from the Baja California, National Guard and the military since 9pm local time Wednesday.

The pickup was finally found Thursday parked off the road in an uninhabited area with both of its windows rolled down and blood stains on it.

Flores’ corpse, which showed signs of violence, was located in the Tijuana town of Presa Rural near a ranch.

Edgar Flores was a supervisor for the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service

At least two individuals, whose identities have not been publicly released, were apprehended Thursday in connection with Flores’ death, according Isaías Bertín, Baja California’s Secretary of Public Safety.

Flores, a Mexican national, worked for the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

He graduated in 2010 from the Autonomous University of Guerrero, where he majored in Biology.