mexico-army’s-expanding-role-protects-military-after-ex-defense-minister’s-arrest

MEXICO CITY—Following the stunning arrest of Mexico’s former defense minister on drug charges in the U.S., Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is backing away from a cleanup of the Mexican army and has shifted some blame to U.S. officials.

On Oct. 17, two days after the detention of Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos, the president began to question the role within Mexico of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the agency that requested the arrest of the former defense minister as he and his family landed in Los Angeles. Mr. López Obrador blamed previous Mexican presidents for allowing the DEA “to do whatever they wanted,” and said the U.S. agency should investigate itself for its working ties to high-ranking Mexican officials later accused of corruption.

He also defended the Mexican armed forces broadly, saying that even if Gen. Cienfuegos were proved guilty, “that doesn’t involve the entire Defense Ministry.” On Tuesday, Mr. López Obrador also expressed confidence in the current defense minister.

The U.S. indictment alleges Gen. Cienfuegos, nicknamed “El Padrino,” or “The Godfather,” used his position as defense minister to protect a drug cartel’s shipments. The general helped the cartel expand territorial control, got the military to initiate actions against rival gangs and introduced cartel leaders to other military and political leaders willing to accept bribes, according to the indictment.

Mr. López Obrador wouldn’t be the first president to avoid holding the army to account. For at least the past 80 years, Mexico’s civilian leaders have given the military independence from oversight in exchange for staying out of politics. The formula worked well for Mexico while the region was engulfed in social turmoil and military coups.