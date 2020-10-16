Mexico Ex-Defense Minister Faces Drug Trafficking, Money Laundering Charges

MEXICO CITY—Mexico’s former defense minister received bribes from a leading drug cartel in exchange for allowing them to ship tons of cocaine and other drugs to the U.S. and helping them expand their operations in Mexico, U.S. prosecutors alleged on Friday.

The allegations are part of an indictment unsealed Friday against Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos, who served as defense minister from 2012 to 2018 in President Enrique Peña Nieto’s administration and led the army’s war on drug cartels.

U.S. agents arrested the retired general at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday as he arrived with his family.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the arrest showed that corruption is the country’s biggest problem and reinforced his longstanding claim that past administrations were hopelessly corrupt.

“I always said that it wasn’t just a crisis, but a decadence that we were suffering from,” he told a press conference. Mr. López Obrador won a landslide victory in 2018 elections promising to do away with a corrupt “mafia of power.”