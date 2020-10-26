mgm-quashes-rumors-it’s-seeking-to-release-bond-movie-no-time-to-die-on-streaming-vod

By Rachel Mcgrath For Dailymail.com

Published: 22:04 EDT, 25 October 2020 | Updated: 22:12 EDT, 25 October 2020

It cost $250 million to produce and in a pre-pandemic world, was almost certain to gross $1 billion worldwide.

But after pushing the film’s release back again, MGM is moving to quash rumors it’s thinking of offering Bond 25 No Time To Die to streaming services for a $600 million one-year licensing deal.

‘We do not comment on rumors. The film is not for sale. The film’s release has been postponed until April 2021 in order to preserve the theatrical experience for moviegoers,’ an MGM spokesperson told Variety.

Bloomberg had reported that Netflix, Amazon and Apple had all been approached about the possibility of the movie being offered up for Premium VOD.

It came after MGM and Bond producer Barbara Broccoli decided to postpone No Time To Die again and move it from its rescheduled Thanksgiving release date to April of next year due to the ongoing pandemic.

However, according to Deadline.com, none of the streaming services were willing to put up more than half the amount the studio was seeking.

So for now, Daniel Craig’s fifth and likely final outing as Bond is set to bow in six months time, although that could always change again depending on how the COVID-19 outbreak proceeds into next year.

Earlier this month, Craig defended the decision to postpone No Time To Die again, saying it wasn’t ‘the right time’ to go ahead and release it.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the British star explained: ‘This thing is just bigger than all of us.

‘We want to release the movie at the same time all around the world and this isn’t the right time. So fingers cross April 2 is going to be our date.’

Studios have been willing to turn to streaming to get some of their movies out while continuing to hold onto films they consider tentpoles and for whom there would be a built-in cinematic audience.

But theatrical releases remain extremely problematic.

When Christopher Nolan insisted his film Tenet would only play on the big screen, it was finally released in late August in the UK and in early September in North America, where its performance was not as strong as had been hoped.

Recently, Sony sold the Tom Hanks starrer Greyhound to Apple TV+ and Paramount offloaded Eddie Murphy’s Coming To America sequel to Amazon.