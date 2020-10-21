michael-mcdowell:-what-exactly-the-price-of-accepting-this-nphet-advice?

Very radical change is needed over the six-week period of this tragic lockdown if Irish society is to survive socially, culturally and economically.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is, in effect, the Department of Health and the Health Service Executive rolled into one at senior level. It is the health establishment; it is not simply an expert body advising our health establishment. It is to our health system what the curia is to the Roman Catholic Church. And it suffers from all the same dangers and delusions. Its relationship with the tiny political superstructure of elected Ministers and their special advisers is completely unbalanced with predictable consequences.