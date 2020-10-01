Daily News

Microsoft Outlook Email Service Suffers Worldwide Breakdown

By
0
Post Views: Visits 26

Microsoft’s Outlook email service suffered major problems on Thursday that saw people around the world encounter difficulties accessing their accounts via the web and mobile devices.

According to US tech website The Verge, the breakdown began around 0600 GMT.

“We’ve determined that a recent configuration update to components that route user requests was the cause,” Microsoft said in a tweet.

A Microsoft spokesman told AFP its engineers had resolved the issue and services were returning to normal.

Microsoft provides email and office software services to businesses.

-AFP


Trump Signs Bill Averting Government Shutdown

Previous article

NigeriaAt60: Ayade Asks Cross River Residents To Celebrate Independence At Home

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News