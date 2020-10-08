World News Mike Pence, Kamala Harris and the Fly By Vanessa Friedman 41 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 2 It was a night of somber, serious suits and signals for both Kamala Harris and Mike Pence. Then the bug arrived. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments