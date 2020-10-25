mike-pence’s-chief-of-staff-and-a-senior-political-advisor-‘test-positive-for-coronavirus’

By Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com

Vice President Mike Pence‘s senior political adviser has tested positive for coronavirus, according to reports.

Marty Obst tested positive on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported.

Two sources confirmed the story to CNN.

He was last around Pence about a week ago but was not in close proximity to the vice president, two people told Bloomberg.

It was not clear when Pence last tested negative for the virus.

His press secretary said he had tested negative October 10, 11 days after he had last had contact with Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, in an interview with CNN, Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, said the vice president was tested ‘every day.’

Marty Obst, pictured in June with Mike Pence, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (third from left) tweets a photo of himself with (left to right) Marc Short, Mike Pence, and Pence adviser Marty Obst on October 7

Obst would be the second person in Pence’s inner circle to test positive, after his speechwriter Katie Miller became infected in May. She returned to work three weeks later.

Obst has worked with Pence since 2016

A significant number of White House staff have fallen ill since a September 26 ‘super-spreader event’ at the Rose Garden, to announce Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Among those to subsequently test positive were the president and first lady, their 14-year-old son Barron, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany plus several members of her team, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, and adviser Chris Christie.

It was unclear whether Obst was suffering from any symptoms.

Obst first worked for Pence in the spring of 2016, during his re-election campaign for governor of Indiana.

When, in July 2016, Trump named Pence as his running mate, Obst became his campaign manager and director of operations.

Neither Pence nor Obst have confirmed the reports.