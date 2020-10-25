mikel-inspires-stoke-to-first-home-win

JOHN Obi Mikel captained Stoke City to their first Championship victory at home this season with a 3-2 win over Brentford on Saturday.

The 33-year-old midfielder was handed the captain’s armband for the second straight match – after their 2-2 draw against Barnsley – in the absence of Ryan Shawcross and Joe Allen who are battling with injuries.

Mikel who has played every minute of Stoke City’s Championship games this season, played from start to finish as goals from Steven Fletcher, James McClean and Tyrese Campbell secured maximum points for the hosts at bet365 Stadium.

Brentford, however, tried to pull a late comeback with goals from second-half substitute Marcus Forss but his brace was not enough as Michael O’Neill’s men held on to the crucial win.

Mikel produced a solid performance in the middle of the park by completing the most interceptions for Stoke City (2) and he also completed the second-highest tackles (2) after Tommy Smith.