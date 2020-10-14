Military Arrests Late Gana’s Commander In Benue

The suspect

The military authorities have arrested Kamaor Fachii, the commander of the late dreaded bandit, Terwase Akwaza “Gana”.

Fachii was arrested by the men of the Four Special Forces Command, Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa at Katsina-Ala where he was said to be hiding at his girlfriend’s residence.

Parading the suspect, the Commander, Four Special Forces Command, Doma Moundhey Ali Gadzama, assured that the military will continue to be on the trail of other gang members until they are all arrested.

He said that Fachii is the 76th member of the gang apprehended by the military.

Four others, including Gana, have been killed in an operation by the military.

This comes five weeks after Gana was killed by the Special Forces.

According to Brigadier General Gadzama, the ex-Benue militia leader was intercepted on September 8 following a gun duel with the military personnel.

Following Gana’s death, there has been tension in Benue State with prominent personalities including Governor Samuel Ortom and ex-governor Gabriel Suswam accusing the military authorities of killing him when trying to embrace amnesty offered by the state government.

In 2015, Gana was offered an amnesty but returned to his alleged criminal activities.

In 2017, the Nigerian police declared Gana wanted after he was alleged to have killed “several innocent persons”.

The Benue State Government, at the time, placed a N10 million naira bounty on him.

In an exclusive interview with Channels Television in 2016, Gana had denied any involvement in the killing of Mr. Denen Igbana, a security aide to Governor Samuel Ortom.