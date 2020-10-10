Military kills scores of bandits in Katsina

Agency Reporter

The Defence Headquarters says the Air component of Operation Hadarin Daji has neutralised scores of bandits in airstrikes at Wagini West in Katsina State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, stated this in Abuja on Saturday.

Enenche said the air interdiction mission was conducted on Oct. 8 after credible intelligence reports and confirmatory surveillance missions revealed significant presence of the bandits with hundreds of rustled cattle in their camp.

He said the air component subsequently deployed a force package of fighter jets and helicopter gunships “to engage the location’’.

He added that the attack aircraft subsequently engaged the location in successive runs, destroying portions of the camp and neutralising many of the bandits.

“The armed forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the northwest zone of the country, will sustain the offensive against all enemies of our nation,” he assured. (NAN)