military-takes-over-enugu-airport,-okpara-square-over-#endsars-protests

By Chris Oji Enugu

Military operatives on Wednesday took over the popular Okpara Square where #ENDSARS protesters gather every morning.

There was also heavy military presence at the entrance of Enugu airport over fear of possible attack.

The deployment followed blockage of Abakpa, Nike, Nike Lake and Liberty roads by protesters.

They also blocked NOWAS, Trans Ekulu and Emene areas in the metropolis.

Tyres were set on fire and used to block major roads.

These hampered movements and virtually shut down business activities in affected areas of the town.

The Abakpa market was shut down for most parts of the day just as timber market all in Abakpa area.

The situation caused fear in the area as residents and business owners scampered for safety.

At Emene, shop owners ran helter skelter in fear and closed shops in anticipation of the protesters who had also set up burnfire at some locations.

Business owners and banks around Ogui Road and Okpara Avenue among others closed for fear of being attacked.