Milton Town, Canada celebrates 60 years of Nigeria’s Independence

The Town of Milton proclaimed October 1st as Nigeria Day.

A flag-raising and ceremony was held to celebrate the country’s Independence Day.

Milton Mayor Gordon Krantz is proud to see the diversity of culture in Milton.

He thanks the Association of Nigerian Community Milton for all that they do.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the Association donated $7250 to the Milton District Hospital Foundation. The money was raised by 100 local Nigerian families. You can read more on that here.

The President of the Association of Nigerian Community Milton, Andrew Esemezie, talks about the importance of the day.

Also in attendance were Milton MP Adam van Koeverden, a representative for MPP Parm Gill, and Councillor Sameera Ali. MP van Koeverden talks to the importance of celebrating diversity.

Milton’s Town Councillor for Ward 4, Sameera Ali, has attended and been a part of several Independence Day celebrations in the last few weeks. She says she’s always happy to see culture put front and centre by the Town of Milton.

With the Association of Nigerian Community Milton having donated to the MDHF earlier this year, they say they are always open to partnerships with other organisations.

Vanguard