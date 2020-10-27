World News

Ming Cho Lee, Fabled Set Designer, Is Dead at 90

By
0
ming-cho-lee,-fabled-set-designer,-is-dead-at-90
Views: Visits 0

His work in theater, dance and opera helped redefine American stage design.

A Malaria Mystery, Partly Solved: What Happens When the Rains End?

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News