Minimum Wage: Taraba NLC Begins Indefinite Strike

File photo of NLC flag

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in collaboration with Trade Union Congress (TUC) has commenced an indefinite strike to press home its demand for N30,000 minimum wage implementation in Taraba State.

This is contained in a press statement jointly signed by the TUC President, Sule Abasu and NLC President Peter Jediel in the state.

The organized labour said the decision became paramount in view of government’s long silence on the negotiated new minimum wage and its consequential adjustment.

“When silence on our negotiated new national minimum wage of N30,000 and its consequential adjustment becomes an instrument in the hands of government to deny workers their constitutional right, resistance through strike becomes legal instruments in the hands of workers,” the statement read in part.

They charged civil servants in all categories in the state to actively participate in the strike.

This is coming five weeks after the Labour unions issued a seven-day ultimatum to Taraba State Government to implement its agreement on the 25th of August 2020.