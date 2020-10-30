minister-condemns-destruction-of-medical-equipment-in-kogi

By Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has condemned in strong terms the wanton destruction of medical equipment worth billions of naira at the Central Medical Store in Kogi state by hoodlums.

The minister who described the hoodlums as enemies of the state, also called on the state government especially the Governor not to be deterred by the unfortunate incident, but be focused in repositioning the health sector for efficient service delivery.

Aliyu, who acknowledged that though the devastation of medical equipment in the state was quite enormous, she however expressed the hope that the state would bounce back better and stronger.

According to a statement issued by her Special Assistant, Media Austine Elemue, the minister said: “My heart blends when I saw the wanton destruction of our essential drugs warehouse by hoodlums. I was particularly pained that these enemies of state and heartless looters came in at a time when the state government is taking steps to equip our health centres in view of the global health challenges.

“Nevertheless, I am convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that this trying period is just a phase, and Kogi state will come out better. Governor Yahaya Bello should not be deterred by this very sad development, but be focused in his health sector recovery efforts”.

The minister also commended the state police command for the arrest of suspected looters of items at various warehouses in Lokoja, just as she called on the commissioner of police to get rid of criminals masquerading as protesters in the state.