Minister to investigate allegations against SARS personnel

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, has pledged to ensure a comprehensive investigation into allegations of infractions against personnel of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police.

The Press Secretary to the Minister, Mr Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Dingyadi said the idea was to secure justice for the victims and reprimand erring officers involved in such violation of citizens’ right and unprofessional conducts.

He expressed concern over the incessant report of infractions against personnel of the squad and other Police operational units.

The Minister called on the leadership of the Nigeria Police to strengthen its outfits responsible for monitoring of personnel to ensure professional and improved service delivery.

He said the recent call for scrapping of SARS was a strong feedback mechanism to improve searchlight into SARS activities and reform the unit for better efficiency.

The minister said the incident in Ughelli area of Delta was perpetrated by operatives of a unit different from SARS.

He urged Nigerians to be circumspect in calling for outright disbandment of the squad set up to tackle armed robbery and other violent crimes in Nigeria.

Dingyadi said the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu had announced some measures aimed at curtailing the excesses of SARS personnel.

According to him, the newly inaugurated Servicom Unit of the Ministry of Police Affairs has been mandated to work closely with the Police Public Complaint Unit and relevant department of the Police Service Commission.

He said the idea was to fast-track the resolution of all cases of infractions against police personnel and ensure that erring officers were brought to book to serve as deterrent to others.