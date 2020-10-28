Daily News

Minister to revive abandoned youth centres 

By
By Tajudeen Adebanjo 

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare has promised to revive the abandoned youth development centres across the country.

Dare, who on Tuesday visited an abandoned youth centre at Onla village in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, said he would turn the centre into a wealth creator for the empowerment of youths.

“Our youths must be encouraged to become employers of labour and entrepreneurs. This place will be revived and turned into a training centre and farm settlement for youths who are interested in farming. They will be supported with loans and tractors so that they can be productive,” he said.

