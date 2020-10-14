Ministry urges NIMC to raise digital identity enrolment by 500 %

NIMC. Photo credit NTA

The Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, has directed the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), to raise its monthly digital identity enrolment of Nigerians from the current 500,000 to 2.5million.

Dr Isa Pantami, the minister said while receiving NIMC’s management team in his office in Abuja.

Mrs Uwa Suleiman, the spokesperson for the Minister, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Suleiman quoted Pantami as saying that there was a need to raise the current enrolment level of the commission to hasten the process of providing digital identity for Nigerians.

He promised to work towards addressing some of the challenges militating against NIMC’s performance, especially inadequate funding.

Pantami directed the commission to set up complaint units in its centres across the county to ensure that the complaints of Nigerians were promptly addressed.

He also directed NIMC to interface more with Nigerians and to also run media awareness campaigns in different indigenous languages to encourage more people to obtain digital identity.

Pantami promised to interface with the commission regularly to reposition it for enhanced and efficient service delivery.

He commended NIMC Director-General Mr Aliyu Aziz for his commitment and passion, noting that there had been a considerable increase in enrolments since he assumed office as the Chief Executive Officer of the commission.

“Nigerians should enrol for the digital identity. This is imperative because the National Identity Number (NIN) will soon be made mandatory for accessing government services and interventions,” he said.