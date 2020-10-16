Miracle baby born weighing just 1lb finally goes home after spending 133 days in Louisiana hospital 

By Sophie Tanno For Dailymail.com

A premature baby who weighed just one pound at birth has defied the odds of survival.

Doctors predicted Russell Appold Jr. would not survive when his mother, Natasha Williams, went into labour at 22 weeks pregnant.

The newborn battled for his life at Tulane Lakeside Hospital in Louisiana, spending 133 days in a neonatal intensive care unit.

He was finally able to go home to his family on October 1, over four months after Williams, now a mother of three, gave birth to him on May 22.

Her original due date was September 22.

Williams said that when trying to have her third baby with fiance Russell Appold Sr., she fell pregnant three times previously but none of the fetuses had heartbeats.

‘It was so scary when I found out we were pregnant with [Russell], we didn’t want everyone to get their hopes up,’ Williams told Good Morning America.

‘When we went to the doctor they said the baby had a strong heartbeat.’

Williams began experiencing problems with the pregnancy at 15 weeks, when her cervix opened up unexpectedly and she was forced to undergo an emergency operation to stop her from going into premature labor.

Despite this, Williams went into an early labor in May 20.

Russell was given a huge send-off by staff at the hospital when he was finally discharged from hospital

She and her fiancee were informed by doctors that the baby was unlikely to pull through.

‘My fiance and I both cried and we started praying,’ Williams said. ‘My water broke on Wednesday and I gave birth to him on a Friday at about 10:55.’

Tulane neonatologist Lisa Barbiero who cared for Russell after his birth described the experience as ‘powerful’ and ‘humbling’ and added that since 2017, it has been customary for medical professionals to discuss resuscitation down to 22 weeks with ‘appropriate parental counseling and input.’

According to Barbiero, infants born at less than 23 weeks can struggle to survive if their lungs are too immature to function without the aid of the placenta.

Russell was provided with breathing tubes immediately after his birth and has battled with complications including jaundice and blood on his brain.

After initially weighing just one pound, Russell now weighs over eight pounds and has been able to leave intensive care to live with his family.

He was given a huge send-off by staff at the hospital.

Williams expressed her gratitude to the medical practitioners who helped save her baby’s life. ‘If it wasn’t for them and God, I don’t think he would be here,’ she said.

‘They are so sweet and became our family. … We cried quite a bit when we had to say goodbye.’