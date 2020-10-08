‘Miracle’ twins who were given a 10 PER CENT chance of survival defy odds

‘Miracle’ twins who were given just a 10 per cent chance of living are now four months old and thriving after being diagnosed with a rare condition in the womb.

Joe and Dana Salmonese from Huntington, New York, appeared on the Today show on Wednesday with their baby boys Vince and Paul, who were treated in-utero for twin-twin transfusion syndrome, a rare condition in which twins share a single placenta and one baby receives more blood flow than the other.

‘Ten per cent chance to live and they did it. They fought through it,’ Dana, 30, told hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Baby love: Joe and Dana Salmonese from Huntington, New York, appeared on the Today show on Wednesday with their four-month-old ‘miracle’ twins Vince and Paul

Beating the odds: The boys were given just 10 per cent chance of survival after they were diagnosed with twin-twin transfusion syndrome in the womb

Dangerous: Twin-twin transfusion syndrome is a rare a condition in which twins share a single placenta and one baby receives more blood flow than other

The mom was just 13 weeks into her pregnancy when doctors noticed an abnormality in her sonogram.

After being diagnosed twin-twin transfusion syndrome, she underwent a life-saving surgery at NYU Winthrop Hospital to treat the babies while they were in the womb.

The surgery took place in March, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. As a precaution, she was sent home and put on bed rest.

Dana recalled the terrifying moment her water broke at 20 weeks.

Scary: The mom was just 13 weeks into her pregnancy when doctors noticed an abnormality in her sonogram, and she underwent surgery to treat the babies while they were in the womb

Scary time: Dana was 20 weeks pregnant when her water broke and she was put on bed rest — all while her husband Joe was battling COVID-19 on the frontlines as a firefighter

Fighters: Dana started having contractions at 28 weeks and returned to the hospital. The twins are pictured in-utero at 27 weeks

‘I thought I was giving birth to two babies that were not going to be able to get help and would have to die in my arms,’ she said. ‘And I was scared. It was the scariest moment, I think, of my life.’

However, it was deemed too risky for Dana to stay in the hospital because of the pandemic, and she was once again sent home to continue bed rest there.

To make things even more complicated, Joe, 30, works as a firefighter and came into contact with COVID-19 patients.

‘I would come home. I would take everything off. I would shower,’ he explained. ‘At the firehouse, I would be doing these things, but as an extra precaution, I would do it at home anyway.

In addition to his job on the frontlines, he also had to watch that Dana didn’t develop an infection and take care of their nearly two-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Look of love: Dana delivered the twins via C-section at 31 weeks on June 5. The boys were separated and rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU)

Proud: ‘They’re the most amazing blessings from God,’ Dana said

Timing: Vince had been getting more nutrients from the placenta, and he was sent home first. Paul came home nearly a month later

After two months on bed rest, Dana started having contractions at 28 weeks and returned to the hospital, where she stayed for nearly a month. She delivered the twins via C-section at 31 weeks on June 5.

‘I kept saying, “It’s mommy, it’s mommy, I couldn’t wait to meet you,”‘ she recalled.

The newborns were separated and rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and they didn’t reunite outside of the womb until August 10.

Vince had been getting more nutrients from the placenta, and he was sent home first. Paul came home nearly a month later.

‘They’re the most amazing blessings from God,’ Dana said.

Looking back: Joe admitted Dana’s rollercoaster pregnancy felt like a ‘bad nightmare,’ saying it’s ‘surreal’ what they went through

Thriving: The boys are now four months old, and their parents are proudly keeping track of all their firsts

Party of five: The couple also has a nearly two-year-old daughter, Gianna

And even though the boys spent their first weeks in the hospital apart, their parents said they already have a special twin bond.

‘When we put them next to each other, they soothe each other,’ Dana said. ‘It’s so cute. They definitely have a twin thing going on — and a little competition too.

‘If someone is crying the other one starts crying for attention,’ she explained. It’s funny. They play off each other.’

Joe admitted Dana’s rollercoaster pregnancy felt like a ‘bad nightmare,’ saying it’s ‘surreal’ what they went through.

‘We really didn’t think they were going to make it. They really are miracles,’ he said. It’s amazing how far they came, and I can’t thank Dr. [Martin] Chavez enough. He is my hero. What he did… he saved their lives.’