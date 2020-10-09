Misconduct: Police Service Commission dismisses 10 senior officers

…Directs Prosecution of 6 Officers; Reduces the ranks of 9 others

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission has approved the dismissal of ten senior Police Officers and the reduction inrank of nine others.

The Commission also approved the punishment of severe reprimand for eight Officers, reprimand for 10 and letter of warning for three other Officers. Three Officers were however exonerated.

A statement by Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations said, “The Commission took these decisions at its 9th Plenary Meeting which held in Abuja on Monday, 28th and Tuesday 29th September 2020 and presided over by its Chairman, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police.

“At the meeting, the Commission treated 43 cases of Police misconduct where it dismissed one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), two Superintendents of Police (SP), three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) one of which is a retired officer, and four Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP).

“It further directed the prosecution of six of the Officers to wit, one ACP, one SP, two DSPs and two ASPs.

“The dismissed ACP, Magaji Ado Doko was found to have engaged in acts unbecoming of a public Officer; disobedience to lawful order; discreditable conduct; unlawful use of authority and scandalous conduct.

“One of the dismissed SPs, Ogedengbe Abraham was found guilty of negligence/loss of government property; disobedience to lawful order and act unbecoming of a public officer while the other dismissed SP, Mallam Gajere Taluwai was found guilty of discreditable conduct and act unbecoming of a Public Officer.

“The three dismissed DSPs were Okunkonin Daniel, Abisoro Obo Irene and Theresa Nuhu who is already retired.

” The ASPs were Sanusi Rasaki, Uwadala Ehis Oba, Ferdinand Idoko and Igolor Godsent Ogheneruona.

“The Commission also compulsorily retired SP Talba Mohammed for acts unbecoming of a public officer and dishonesty.

“In its further deliberation, the Commission also approved the reduction in rank of Muhammad Sani Muhammad from CSP to SP for unruly behaviour; gross insubordination, gross misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a senior Police Officer.

“SP John Oluwarotimi was also reduced to the rank of DSP while DSPs Mustapha Ibrahim Abubakar, Godwin Agbo and Hassan Hamidu were further reduced to ASP.

“ASP Edeke Michael, Iyanda Olufemi, Asabe Luka and Anode Christopher were also reduced to the rank of Inspector.

“The Police Service Commission will continue to ensure that Police Officers are held accountable for their actions and inactions and that disciplinary cases are treated with the required diligence and urgency so that those found culpable are punished accordingly while others who are exonerated are allowed to move on with their career progression.

“The Commission notes that disciplinary cases involving officers from Constable to Sergeants are still one of the delegated responsibilities of the Inspector General of Police.

“The Commission, however, will continue to monitor this delegated power and expects regular returns from the IGP.”

Vanguard News Nigeria