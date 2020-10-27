Misrepresentation of 5G may delay the approval in Nigeria — NCC

The misrepresentation of 5G technology in Nigeria may delay the implementation of the new technology in the country.

The executive vice-chairman, Nigeria Communications Commission, (NCC), Umar Danbatta said this in Abuja on Tuesday.

The deployment of 5G in Nigeria has generated a lot of controversies.

Many Nigerians had claimed that the technology is already in the country and was dangerous, but the NCC has denied rumours that the technology was in use in some parts of the country.

In November 2019, NCC approved trials for 5G for a period of three months.

The trial has been concluded and installation decommissioned, it said, while licences have not been issued yet.

The fifth generation of mobile technology is an improvement on the current 4G technology being used, but with enhanced capabilities.

The technology which provides the platform for new and emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and Big Data will improve the way people live and work.

“A lot of falsehoods and misinformation have been peddled both on online and traditional media outlets about the health and safety implications of deploying 5G technology,” he said.

A recent landmark economy study conducted by Qualcomm said 5G will improve the global economy and drive growth exponentially.

5G’ s full economic effect will likely be realised across the globe by 2035, supporting a wide range of industries and potentially enabling up to $13.2 trillion worth of goods and services. This impact will be much greater than the current 4G network.

The NCC head said that 5G when fully deployed will provide increased speed and bandwidth as well as provide deeper coverage to reach people in rural or challenging locations.

In addition, 5G will provide strong security for the various sectors of government and private organisations.

“Due to its sheer scale and scope, the ITU predicts 5G will accelerate the achievements of all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) from affordable and clean energy to zero hunger.

“Many Nigerians including citizens in more civilised countries were hooked on the notion that the introduction of 5G technology was the reason behind the spread of the novel COVID-19 pandemic.”

“This misconception was even made worse because those saddled with the responsibility of informing, educating and enlightening the average Nigerian telecom consumers were also bereft of the knowledge of this new technology and hitched a ride on the bandwagon of doubters.”