Missing Colorado couple who disappeared during hike found shot dead

By Marlene Lenthang For Dailymail.com

Published: 15:20 EDT, 4 October 2020 | Updated: 15:53 EDT, 4 October 2020

An elderly Colorado couple who went missing on a hike over the weekend has been found shot dead near a trail, officials say.

Lee and Stella Vigil, who were in their 70s, were reported missing around 8.30pm on Friday in Colorado Springs after they didn’t return from a hike near Edmundson trailhead on Woodmen Road.

When relatives of the Vigil’s and El Paso County Search and Rescue officers arrived to the trail they found the couple’s car, according to KKTV.

Four hours later around 12.30am officials found the couple’s bodies off the Santa Fe trail near Fountain Creek, about a three hours walk away from where the couple first started the hike.

The couple apparently suffered gunshot wounds.

Police have not released further details surrounding their death.

DailyMail.com has reached out to the Colorado Springs Department for more information.

Locals were shocked to learn of their deaths in the hiking area frequented by couples and families.

‘I don’t want my wife to come here alone. She always has to come with me from now on, if we come back,’ Morty Zand who was hiking near the trail on Saturday said to KRDO.

‘Up until today I usually feel pretty good. You have to be a little careful, sometimes there are some sketchy people,’ Michael Hollenbeck who recognized the couple said to the outlet.

‘It’s sad, it’s upsetting, I think I’ve seen them on the trail before,’ he added.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit are currently investigating the two deaths.

If you have any information you think could help, you’re asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.