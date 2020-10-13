Mixed Reactions as 5 Policemen Die in Ondo Road Crash

No fewer than five mobile policemen were feared killed in a fatal accident along the Oba Ile Road, Akure, the Ondo State capital on Tuesday.

According to Punch, the victims were in a Toyota Hilux and were heading towards the airport when the incident happened.

An eyewitness said the accident occurred as a result of speeding at a sharp bend of the road.

The police Public Relations Officer, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident but said he was yet to ascertain the number of the victims.

“I will have to go to the hospital where they (victims) were taken to, to ascertain the number of the casualties.”

The post brought about a lot of mixed reactions especially from #EndSARS protesters on twitter:

@bigbabydam tweeted: RIP I wish their families great fortitude to bear this loss

@Chuks2795 tweeted: Chaai. Hope the road is in good shape tho. #SarsMustGoNow

@ps_gara tweeted Oh my God !!! This is sad. May the Lord comfort their families and friends left behind.

@egbeomas tweeted How do we fix the Hilux now… The road won’t last too

