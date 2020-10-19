Miyetti Allah accuses protesters of trying to overthrow Buhari

Protesters carry a banner during a demonstration to press for the scrapping of Special Ant-Robbery Squad (SARS) on the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway on October 19, 2020. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

Fingers Tinubu as sole financier of demonstrations

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani Socio-cultural Association has accused the #EndSARS protesters of planning to undermine and overthrow democratically elected government of President Mohammadu Buhari.

The association said the ethnic and regional colouration of the protests also show that some people from certain regions trying to intimidate the North to give up its rights to rule beyond 2023.

The National President, Meyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani Socio-cultural Association, Adulahi Hello Bodejo, who disclosed this in a statement Monday in Abuja accused the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu of being the sole financier of the protest.

“Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore is calling on the sponsors of this particular protest headed by the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu as exposed by Prof. Adebesi of University of Ibadan to immediately stop this demonstration,” Bodejo said.

He noted that the game plan of Tinubu game is to bring down the administration of President Muahammadu Buhari, since he cannot longer realised his presidential ambition.

“Our findings also revealed that, the former Lagos Governor is the sole financier of the ongoing protest having lost out in the plans to contest the Presidential election under the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2023.

“We will hold him accountable should anything happen to President Buhari’s administration. To avoid this, he must immediately put the protest to an end while the Federal Government put in modalities to address the challenges confronting the nation.

According to Bodejo, “For weeks now citizens, especially our youths have taken to the streets to demand an end to SARS or Police brutality and also requesting for a reform of the Nigerian Police Force.

“Thankfully, these demands have been made by the Federal Government, and ordering arrest and persecution of those Police officers involved in extra-judicial killings of citizens.

“And since the Federal Government has heard and accepted the issues raised by the protesters, it is only wise for the protesters to stop as government needs time to implement their demands.

He noted that the protests have yielded the desired results with the government accepting their genuine demands and working to address all of them.

“For us, Nigerian citizens came out of to demand for justice and the government responded positively. It is therefore, unacceptable for the protesters to now involve blocking of roads, thereby denying other citizens the right to use the roads. This is an attempt to ground the country and create more suffering in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic.

He mantained that the insistence to continue to protest even when government has made concessions.

“The open defiance is reckless, provocative. Denial of access to means of livelihood can lead to fracas and conflict.



The demands of the protesters are nebulous, inconsistent, haphazard, whimsical, and impossible to meet.

“According to Segalink, the person who started the whole thing, the protest has been hijacked and is being engineered by elements from abroad and some wealthy individuals from their mansions.”

