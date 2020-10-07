Mmadu hails Anambra FA caretaker committee as Okeke resigns

Maureen Madu

By John Egbokhan

Former Super Falcons star, Maureen Mmadu, has applauded the Chairman of the Anambra State FA Caretaker Committee, Dr. Emeka Okeke, who has resigned, for the great work the body has done since it was set up by the Nigeria Football Federation on August 3.

The committee is to conduct a fresh election into the FA on November 2. The Okeke-led board had other five members namely Victor Nwangwu (vice-chairman), Nonso Philip, Mrs. Charity Okonkwo, Mrs. Onyeabo Success, and Onyedika Chijioke (secretary).

Mmadu hailed the Okeke-led committee for setting up the “My Anambra Football” campaign, an initiative designed to promote and elevate grassroots football in the state.

She said the committee’s efforts in rebranding the state FA, as well as the founding of Anambra Bombers and Anambra Babes by Gov. Willy Obiano, were commendable.

“I think the committee has done well in such a short time. A lot of things have changed in Anambra football; the FA has been moved to a better and more befitting office,” Mmadu said.

“There is insurance policies for the clubs, beach soccer has commenced in the state, while there is a lot of concentration on the grassroots. The provision of two new buses has also helped the FA greatly in reaching out to every part of the state.”

Vanguard