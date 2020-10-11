Mob kills tricycle rider in Minna

By Justina Asishana, Minna

A tricycle rider identified as Bashir has been killed by an angry mob for allegedly stealing motorcycle in Tunga area of Minna in Niger.

The Nation learnt that Bashir had been accused of stealing the motorcycle in Tunga where he was said to have taken a passenger.

Eyewitnesses said the deceased was chased by motorcycle riders from Tunga to the front of his house in Dusten Kura Gwari where he was killed.

His neighbours told The Nation the deceased could not have stolen any motorcycle as they did not see any motorcycle in his tricycle neither was he given an opportunity to explain himself.

One of the neighbors, who identified himself as Abubakar, said: “Bashir left the house as he does every day to search for his daily bread when this happened.

“All we saw was that he was chased to this place in Dusten Kura Gwari and killed. Bashir was murdered in cold blood.”

Another neighbour, Idris Umar, said that everyone in the area knew Bashir as a good boy always going on his own.

“Bashir is a good boy, I have never known him with any record of bad character,” he stressed.

Niger Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abiodun Wasiu, confirmed the incident, saying the mob ran away before arrival of police operatives.

He said the deceased was taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

According to him: “Today, being 11/10/2020 at about 0950hrs, distress call was received of mob action against an unknown person.

“Police patrol team was mobilized to the scene at Dutsen-Kura Gwari area of Minna, on sighting the patrol vehicle, the mob took to their heels and abandoned the victim.

“He was immediately rushed to General Hospital Minna where he was confirmed dead. Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was accused of theft of motorcycle.”

Abiodun said investigation had commenced into the murder, stressing the perpetrators will be brought to book.