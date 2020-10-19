Daily News

Moffi targets more goals for Lorient

Nigeria youngster Terem Moffi said  his first French League 1 goals for Lorient  was a pleasant memento  but was  even more pleased  for  the excellent three points collected   following the 3-1 win  against Reims on Saturday.

The 21-year-old netted his club’s third goal of the game to lift Lorient to only their second win of the seven matchday-old campaign.

“ I am really excited for my debut  for Lorient as well as my first goal  in the French League 1,”  Moffi told NationSport.“ But I am most excited  for the three points  and the great team performance.”

Moffi who is  the first Nigerian to play for the French club after he penned a four-year deal  few weeks back, said scoring  the first goal  would undoubtedly increase his hunger  for more.

“ I will try my best  to score as many goals as possible  but I am focussed on achieving  the club’s objectives,” he noted.

Lorient announced the signing of Terem Moffi from Belgian First Division A club Kortrijk on the first of October for 8 million Euros. He previously played for FK Kauno Zalgiris and FK Riteriai before teaming up with Belgian side Kortrijk in January this year for just 150,000 Euros.

