Moffi targets more goals for Lorient

Nigeria youngster Terem Moffi said his first French League 1 goals for Lorient was a pleasant memento but was even more pleased for the excellent three points collected following the 3-1 win against Reims on Saturday.

The 21-year-old netted his club’s third goal of the game to lift Lorient to only their second win of the seven matchday-old campaign.

“ I am really excited for my debut for Lorient as well as my first goal in the French League 1,” Moffi told NationSport.“ But I am most excited for the three points and the great team performance.”

Moffi who is the first Nigerian to play for the French club after he penned a four-year deal few weeks back, said scoring the first goal would undoubtedly increase his hunger for more.

“ I will try my best to score as many goals as possible but I am focussed on achieving the club’s objectives,” he noted.

Lorient announced the signing of Terem Moffi from Belgian First Division A club Kortrijk on the first of October for 8 million Euros. He previously played for FK Kauno Zalgiris and FK Riteriai before teaming up with Belgian side Kortrijk in January this year for just 150,000 Euros.