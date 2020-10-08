Mohammad-Reza Shajarian, a Paragon of Persian Music, Dies at 80

When Mohammad-Reza Shajarian, Iran’s most celebrated contemporary singer, threw his widespread popularity behind pro-democracy protesters in 2009, he was neither arrested nor forced to flee the country like many of his countrymen.

Instead, such was his stature in the Islamic Republic that it was Mr. Shajarian who told state media to stop broadcasting his voice.

Mr. Shajaraian died Thursday at a hospital in Tehran at the age of 80, according to his son Homayoun, after battling kidney cancer for nearly two decades.

“He is the most important Iranian cultural figure of the last three decades,” said Nahid Siamdoust, author of “Soundtrack of the Revolution: The Politics of Music in Iran.” “He was a sublime figure that inhabited his art. He was also extremely respected for speaking truth to power,” Ms. Siamdoust said.

Born Sept. 23, 1940, in Mashhad, Mr. Shajarian was introduced to the Iranian masters by his uncle, a musician. He sang from age 5 and at 12 began studying the collection of melodies preserved through oral tradition, known as radif, which forms the basis of classical Persian music.