Mom of black teen killed by cop is left with ‘broken arm and bleeding head’ from arrest at protest

The mother of a black teen shot dead by a cop was hospitalized with a suspected broken arm and a bleeding head when she and her daughters were arrested during protests after the officer was cleared of wrongdoing.

Alvin Cole, 17, was gunned down by Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah outside a shopping mall in Wisconsin back on February 2.

Mensah, who has killed three people in fatal shootings in the last five years, was cleared of all criminal charges Wednesday when Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm ruled the officer had acted in self defense.

Cole’s devastated mother Tracy Cole, 48, and two sisters Taleavia and Tristiana Cole were arrested Thursday night during protests that erupted in the city in the wake of the decision not to charge the cop.

Disturbing footage surfaced on Facebook Live of Tracy’s arrest showing the grieving mom screaming ‘I cant believe y’all did this to me. Y’all killed my son’ as cops appear to pull her from a car and arrest her.

In the 18-minute video, where the action takes place out of the camera’s line of sight, Tracy repeatedly says ‘I can’t breathe’ – the same words uttered by George Floyd, another black man who died at the hands of American cops this year.

Tracy says her head is bleeding and that she believes her arm has been broken by the officers making the arrest, the livestream shows.

The 48-year-old was taken to hospital for medical attention following the arrest.

Alvin Cole, 17, (pictured) was gunned down by Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah outside a shopping mall in Wisconsin, back on February 2. His mom and sisters were arrested Thursday night during protests over the cop being cleared of charges

Tracy, Taleavia and Tristiana were all arrested soon after 9 p.m. Thursday night, along with several others, multiple witnesses told USA Today.

Their arrests came more than two hours after Wauwatosa’s 7 p.m. curfew which was implemented by officials following the decision not to bring charges against Mensah over Cole’s death.

It is not clear if the 17-year-old’s family members were arrested in relation to the curfew.

The Facebook Live footage shot from inside a car by one of Tracy’s daughters reveals the chaotic moment cops pulled Tracy from the car and arrested her, leaving her in need of medical attention.

‘I’m Alvin Cole’s mother,’ she screams repeatedly at the cops.

The distressing video also suggests an officer deployed a taser on the 48-year-old mom.

‘You’re going to get tasered,’ a cop is heard shouting.

A sound like a stun gun is heard and screams ring out.

Tracy is heard sobbing and repeatedly saying ‘I can’t breathe’ throughout the footage.

Disturbing footage surfaced on Facebook Live of Tracy’s arrest, showing the grieving mom screaming ‘I cant believe y’all did this to me. Y’all killed my son’ as cops appear to pull her from a car and arrest her. In the 18-minute video, where the action takes place out of the camera’s line of sight, Tracy repeatedly says her head is bleeding and her arm is broken

At one point, Tracy says her head is bleeding after a cop ‘hit me’.

‘He hit me in my head… and my head is bleeding,’ she says.

A cop is heard responding: ‘Well, that’s too bad.’

Tracy screams in pain multiple times and says she believes her arm is broken.

The family’s attorney Kimberley Motley said Tracy was taken to Froedtert Hospital with an injury to her arm and forehead following the arrest.

Tristiana was taken there as well.

Motley said it was ‘outrageous’ that Cole’s family was arrested for ‘peacefully protesting’.

‘Tracy & Tristiana Cole just discharged from the hospital. Outrageous that they were attacked tonight for peacefully protesting!!!’ Motley wrote in a post around 11:30 p.m.

Officer Joseph Mensah has killed three people in the last five years

‘Taleavia Cole still missing and police are refusing to provide answers!!!’

Democratic State Rep. David Bowen, who attended Thursday night’s protest, also blasted their arrests saying ‘it just shows more of this over-aggressive police response, targeted toward people who are advocating for change,’ reported USA Today.

The People’s Revolution said in a statement ‘it is despicable that the Wauwatosa Police Department would arrest the members of the family of Alvin Cole, who their Officer killed.’

Wauwatosa police said on Twitter they had arrested several people for curfew violations Thursday night and that a 49-year-old woman had been taken to hospital.

Earlier Thursday evening, Tracy had addressed a crowd of around 30 protesters gathered to demand justice for her son.

She slammed the heavy police presence and said demonstrators were acting peacefully.

‘We ain’t tearing down nothing,’ she said.

‘The state troops are here with full-body gear ready to tear us down. But you know what? It’s just going to make us stronger.’

Cole’s family at protests Wednesday night after Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm ruled Mensah had acted in self defense

Cole’s devastated mother Tracy Cole, 48, and two sisters Taleavia (pictured) and Tristiana Cole were arrested Thursday night. Tracy was taken to hospital for an arm and head injury following the arrest

The family’s attorney Kimberley Motley said Tracy was taken to Froedtert Hospital with an injury to her arm and forehead following the arrest

Demonstrators had gathered for the second night Thursday to protest against the decision not to bring charges against the cop that killed 17-year-old Cole.

Among them was Jacob Blake Sr., the father of Jacob Blake, a black father-of-six who was shot seven times in the back by a white cop in front of his three young children back in August, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

Cole was shot and killed by Mensah in the Mayfair mall parking lot on February 2.

Officers had been called to the scene to reports that Cole had argued with a man he didn’t know and displayed a stolen 9 mm handgun.

When the cops arrived on the scene, Cole fled and was chased on foot by officers and mall security guards, authorities said.

Cole reportedly pulled the gun from a fanny pack and accidentally fired it, shooting himself in the arm, DA Chisholm said.

The teen fell to the ground and was surrounded by three cops – including Mensah – who all pointed their firearms at him, authorities said.

Mensah told investigators he fired shots at the teen ‘out of fear for his life’.

None of the other cops fired their guns.

Mensah had been on the scene less than 30 seconds before he shot Cole dead.

On Wednesday Milwaukee DA Chisholm ruled that Mensah had acted in self-defense in the shooting.

Tracy Cole speaking after the ruling Wednesday. Mensah has killed three people in fatal shootings in the last five years and in all three cases he has faced no charges or discipline while DA Chisholm has been responsible for the ruling in all three cases

‘There is sufficient evidence that Officer Mensah had an actual subjective belief that deadly force was necessary and that belief was objectively reasonable,’ Chisholm wrote in his report.

‘I do not believe that the State could disprove self-defense or defense of others in this case and therefore could not meet the burden required to charge Officer Mensah.’

This marks the third time the cop has shot and killed people in the last five years – and the third time he has faced no charges or disciplinary measures over it.

In 2015, Mensah shot dead Antonio Gonzales, a 29-year-old Latino man from Wauwatosa.

In 2016, he shot dead Jay Anderson Jr., a 25-year-old black man from Milwaukee.

Both shootings were also deemed justified self-defense.

Chisholm has been the sole person responsible for clearing Mensah in all three fatal shootings.

Protesters march in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, Wednesday night following the decision not to bring charges against Mensah

Democratic State Rep. David Bowen, who attended Thursday night’s protest, blasted the arrests of Cole’s family saying ‘it just shows more of this over-aggressive police response’

An independent investigation from Steven Biskupic, a former US attorney hired by the Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission, concluded Wednesday that Mensah should be fired from the department.

Biskupic said that Mensah should not be allowed to continue as a cop and him keeping his job risks the possibility of further use of deadly force.

He said the officer keeping his badge ‘creates an extraordinary, unwarranted and unnecessary risk to the Wauwatosa Police Department and the City of Wauwatosa.’

Cole’s family has vowed to continue pushing for a conviction and said Mensah should not have been allowed to remain a cop following the two other fatal shootings.

‘Had he not been an officer now, Alvin Cole would be here,’ said Motley, who is representing the families of all three men killed by the cop.

‘We are not done fighting. We are still going to fight for a conviction of Officer Joseph Mensah.’

Cole is one of a string of black men and women killed by cops this year, sparking nationwide protests demanding an end to police brutality and racism.