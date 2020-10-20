mom-of-boy,-13,-who-plunged-to-his-death-pays-tribute-to-him-as-cops-investigate-suicide

By Jennifer Smith and Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com

Published: 08:01 EDT, 20 October 2020 | Updated: 15:36 EDT, 20 October 2020

The mother of a 13-year-old boy who plunged to his death from the balcony of their midtown Manhattan apartment on Monday in what police are investigating as a possible suicide paid tribute to him as her ‘sweet king’.

Matthew Pierre died after falling from the balcony of his family’s home in Manhattan Plaza on Monday.

The teenager was believed to have been doing schoolwork. He was found at around 6am.

Police sources said on Monday night they were investigating his death as a possible suicide and that they’d found ‘cryptic’ posts on his computer.

Matthew Pierre’s mother, filmmaker and educationalist Jeri Snead-Pierre, confirmed her son’s death on Monday night and paid tribute to him on Instagram.

Matthew Pierre died after falling from the balcony of his family’s apartment on the 20th floor of Manhattan Plaza on Monday

The boy had on the terrace of the family’s 20th-floor unit before the fall

‘Rest in Power my handsome sweet young King! It is with deep sadness The Pierre family, and the HK community the tragic loss of our beloved son Matthew.

‘Thank you all who have been supportive, praying and crying with us. We love you and appreciate you. We will definitely need you going forward as the road ahead without him will be tough.

‘He always was positive and loving. We will NEVER FORGET YOU!’ she wrote.

The boy’s mother paid tribute to him on Instagram on Monday night

Police sources told The New York Post that officers had found ‘cryptic messages’ on Matthew’s computer, and believe his death was suicide.

Matthew’s mother and sister, Nyla, were reportedly at home at the time of the incident.

Police said in an earlier statement to Daily Mail that the child was found suffering from injuries consistent with a fall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

‘No criminality [is] suspected at this time,’ an NYPD spokesperson added.

Matthew Pierre’s mother Jeri Snead-Pierre confirmed her son’s death on Monday night

Matthew with his parents, Jeri and Edwin, and his older sister

Manhattan Plaza is a 46-story, 1,688-unit, federally-subsidized housing tower, where, according to Hollywood Reporter, Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys was born and Oscar nominee Samuel L Jackson previously worked as a security guard.

Jeri, 53, had previously told on social media how she fell pregnant with Matthew when she was 40 after contemplating adoption.

‘We Received this great gift two months after my 40th birthday. When my husband and I were still dating.

‘My husband’s father reminded us that we could adopt, or get a surrogate since we were a little after 35. God had plans for my uterus to deliver this baby and I never doubt Him.

‘To those women who are working hard to get pregnant, keep the faith and may God bless you. Keep open as you never know when or how he will work it out for you,’ she said in a May 10 post.

If you or someone you know needs support, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Alicia Keys was born at Manhattan Plaza and Samuel L Jackson previously worked as a security guard at the housing complex