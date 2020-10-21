moment-a-bald-eagle-swoops-down-and-plucks-duck-out-of-a-lake-after-stalking-the-flock-for-an-hour

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

This is the amazing moment a determined bald eagle manages to pluck a duck from the surface of a lake.

A man standing on the shoreline filmed the eagle flying about 30 feet above the water as a flock of ducks paddled together in Dale Hollow Reservoir, Tennessee.

A witness said: ‘I was on a fishing trip with some buddies at Dale Hollow.

‘We watched the eagle stalk the duck for about an hour with a few failed attempts and then he finally got one and flew off.’

According to experts, ducks can evade raptors such as eagles by remaining within a tight flock.

If they take off into the air, the ducks try to remain close together, making tight turns, before returning to the water in an effort to confuse the bird of prey.

In this case, one of the ducks became separated from the rest of the flock and was quickly tracked down by the eagle who pounced at high speed.

After a few seconds, the powerful eagle flapped its wings and flew off with the doomed duck held in its talons.

The eagle flew low over the water towards the edge of the lake before the footage ended.