moment-‘drunk’-russian-soldiers-smash-tank-through-metal-fence-of-volgograd-airport

By Aliki Kraterou and Will Stewart For Mail Online

Published: 10:35 EDT, 24 October 2020 | Updated: 11:16 EDT, 24 October 2020

This is the moment ‘drunk’ Russian soldiers smashed a high-speed armoured vehicle through a barbed wire perimeter wall at Volgograd airport after racing along roads at 55mph.

The video shows how the armoured vehicle with a 100 mm gun and a 30 mm automatic cannon smashes through the metal fence of the airport.

Corporal Alexander Zherebtsov, 29, had alarmed locals driving his BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle at 55 mph on a busy street.

Corporal Alexander Zherebtsov, 29 was driving the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle at at 55 mph

The video shows him smashing it through Volgograd International Airport’s metal fence

He narrowly missed a house in Gumrak and smashed through a pile of chopped firewood before making a sharp turn across waste ground towards Volgograd International Airport.

With him in the armoured vehicle was a conscript, private Dmitry Nirozneskov.

One onlooker, a railway worker, said: ‘We raised our heads and saw a BMP-3 which was literally flying.’

Another said: ‘I thought from the noise a plane was falling out of the sky, but when I turned around, I saw an armoured vehicle flying past the back of my yard.’

Locals were alarmed by the armoured vehicle with a 100 mm gun and a 30 mm automatic cannon

Zherebtsov, reportedly at the controls, was later shown in detention, his cuffed hands behind his back.

The Russian Ministry of Defence officially confirmed the incident, but did not comment on local reports that the soldiers were drunk.

‘On October 20, when a military convoy was moving along the road along the Gumrak airport, the driver of one of the armoured vehicles lost control,’ said a statement.

The driver ‘allowed it to run over the outer fence of the airport.

‘Nobody was injured in the accident.’

Reports said the armoured vehicle was heading to a training ground when it went out of control.

The soldiers were from the 20th motorised rifle brigade.