moment-hero-cop-saves-a-semi-conscious-drunk-driving-suspect’s-life-in-fiery-california-truck-crash

This is the terrifying moment a California police officer rushed in the direction of danger to save a suspected drunk driver from a burning vehicle.

Authorities received a report of a vehicle on fire in the area of eastbound I-80 near Kidwell Road at 10.32pm on Saturday but the nearest California Highway Patrol officer was 30 minutes away.

Davis Police Department’s Corporal Pheng Ly was only two minutes away when he heard the call on radio and when he arrived found the vehicle overturned, plus the engine compartment and part of the passenger compartment fully engulfed in flames.

‘Is anybody there?’ Ly is heard asking as he ran to the vehicle.

Davis Police Department Corporal Pheng Ly pulled a woman from a burning vehicle Saturday

Corporal Ly pulled the woman out by her arms and moved her to safety as the flames grew

Corporal Ly didn’t tell his colleagues about what his done but his supervisor let them know after viewing body camera footage

There he found a person trapped inside and the dramatic incident was captured on his body camera.

The video released on Tuesday shows that as the flames grew, Corporal Ly pulled the woman out by her arms and moved her to safety.

‘Come out, hurry up!’ he is heard yelling as the woman edges toward the broken window.

‘I am, I’m coming,’ she replies.

As he goes to drag the semi-conscious woman out, he prompts her to move faster: ‘Get out now! Hurry! Get out of the car!’

The disoriented woman doesn’t seem to realize the magnitude of what has happened as she tells the cop: ‘Please let go of me. I’m tired. Please let me go.’

‘Is anybody there?’ Ly is heard asking in the body camera footage as he ran to the vehicle

Ly said he had 30 to 60 seconds to rush in otherwise it would’ve been too late to save her

The disoriented woman doesn’t seem to realize the magnitude of what has happened as she tells the cop: ‘Please let go of me. I’m tired. Please let me go’

Ly recalled in an interview this week how he could feel the heat on his face.

He told CBS Sacramento that the Good Samaritans standing around trying to help ‘weren’t going to go in because of how dangerous and volatile the situation was, and I understand that.’

‘It was right there and that’s when I realized this is very serious,’ the 21-year veteran told Fox 40.

Ly said he had 30 to 60 seconds to rush in otherwise it would’ve been too late to save her.

The department said that minutes after the rescue, ‘the vehicle became completely engulfed in flames’.

‘It also dawned upon me that this lady’s survival was dependent upon my actions and my actions alone. So, she was depending on me to save her,’ Ly told Fox 40 in an interview this week.

‘And I realized that this was a very dire situation and something needed to happen right away.’

He added: ‘It was just something that I was there to do, and I’m glad I was in the right place at the right time. I think it was of a higher calling, for sure.’

The woman was transported to a local hospital and treated. She was later arrested on suspicion of DUI

The department said minutes after the rescue, the vehicle was ‘completely engulfed in flames’

The woman was transported to a local hospital and treated.

The California Highway Patrol Solano took over the collision investigation and the woman – who was the driver – was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Ly didn’t tell any of his colleagues about what he did in the incident but his supervisor made everybody aware after viewing the footage.

‘That’s just the kind of guy that he is. I mean, he does this, he truly has a deep heart and love for it, and I’m not surprised at all,’ Davis Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Doroshov told Fox 40.

‘Had she not been out of there within moments, that car’s fully engulfed, I believe she would’ve been deceased.’

Doroshov said Ly is likely to receive a reward for the life-saving heroism.

‘Thank you, Corporal Ly for running into danger to save a life. We are a little extra proud today,’ the department posted on Facebook.